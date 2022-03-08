Porter and Pulaski counties designated as broadband-ready

Indiana declared Porter and Pulaski counties as broadband-ready in February in an effort to approve high-speed internet access.

The designation is meant to let the telecommunication industry know the counties have paved the way for internet infrastructure investment in rural areas that have often lagged behind cities and towns.

“Indiana communities are putting in the work and effort to increase their broadband capabilities, and Porter County joins this group,” Crouch said. “Congratulations to the Porter County Commissioners and community leaders for taking the necessary steps to enhance your community’s broadband investment. The future is bright.”

The Porter County Commissioners approved a Broadband Ready Community ordinance late last year, helping it land the official state status.

“Becoming a Broadband Ready Community is an important part of expanding high-speed and reliable internet service to the rural areas of Porter County,” said Porter County Board of Commissioners President, Jeff Good. “This designation cuts the red tape for broadband providers so they will be more likely to expand their services to schools, students, at-home workers, farmers, small businesses and residents in unincorporated parts of the county.”

The need is greater given the rise of remote working, e-learning and video conferencing during COVID-19.

“COVID clearly demonstrated our shortcomings in the area of broadband connectivity. Until every Porter County resident has acceptable broadband access our job will not be complete,” said Laura Blaney, Porter County commissioner and chair of the county's Broadband Task Force. “Becoming a Broadband Ready Community is just one of many steps in the right direction.”

More than 60 communities across the state have attained the designation, including LaPorte and Pulaski counties in Northwest Indiana.

“Pulaski County is excited to take this next step toward facilitating broadband investment in our community,” said Chuck Mellon, President of the Pulaski County Board of Commissioners. “Local provider LightStream has already invested millions of dollars here, including building up its network in Winamac enough for the town to be designated as a Smart Rural Community, and the State’s Next Level Connections program is already enticing providers to expand opportunities here. With this Broadband Ready designation, we look forward to partnering with LightStream and other providers to connect all of Pulaski County at the speed of tomorrow.”

Earnie Holtrey, project manager at the Indiana Broadband Office, said the broadband-ready designation can improve high-speed internet access and quality of life for many Hoosiers.

“It’s rewarding to see so many communities prioritizing their futures and reaping the benefits,” said Holtrey. “We expect the same from Porter County, who has done a significant part in helping to connect all Hoosiers throughout Indiana.”

For more information, visit in.gov/indianabroadband.

