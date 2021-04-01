Porter Bank reopens branch lobbies

Porter Bank recently reopened the lobbies of its three branches, which had been closed to walk-in traffic for most of the coronavirus pandemic that started last March.

The Duneland bank reopened the lobbies of its branches at 230 Lincoln St. in Porter, 429 N. Calumet Ave. in Chesterton and 4136 W. Dunes Highway in Pines. It will still be taking Centers for Disease Control-recommended precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has infected more than 130 million people and killed more than 2.83 million people around the world, including more than 565,000 deaths in the United States.

"Our branch lobbies are now open while practicing social distancing," the bank said in an announcement. "Masks are still required and appointments are recommended."

The community bank, founded 100 years ago, goes by the slogan "friendly banking built on trust." One of the few homegrown community banks left standing in Northwest Indiana after decades of industry consolidation, Porter Bank offers a full range of banking services such as checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, debit cards, ATMs, and identity theft protection.

For more information, call 219-926-2136 or visit www.porterstatebank.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.