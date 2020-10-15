Porter County chambers of commerce to host socially distanced networking night at Expo Center

The Valparaiso, Portage and Duneland chambers of commerce are bringing back their annual networking night with social distancing, a mask requirement and other coronavirus safeguards.
Porter County's business community will gather for Chamber Network Night 2020 between 4 and 7 p.m. Thursday at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road in Valparaiso. The chambers bill the event as "the premier business-to-business networking event of the year dedicated to generating high-quality leads, learning from the brightest, and networking with the best" where attendees can link up with potential customers or vendors.
The Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce consulted with the Porter County Health Department and the Porter County Expo Center to come up with pandemic safety guidelines, such as requiring masks, limiting the number of people, having a path for guests to follow and only serving pre-packed shelf-stable food.
Organizers have reduced the number of booths from 157 to 103 to allow for a distance of five feet between each booth. It cancelled the after-hours event and the scavenger hunt. It also split the bar into two so as to minimize crowded lines.
For more information, visit valpochamber.org.
