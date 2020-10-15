 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Porter County chambers of commerce to host socially distanced networking night at Expo Center
urgent

Porter County chambers of commerce to host socially distanced networking night at Expo Center

{{featured_button_text}}

The Valparaiso, Portage and Duneland chambers of commerce are bringing back their annual networking night with social distancing, a mask requirement and other coronavirus safeguards.

Porter County's business community will gather for Chamber Network Night 2020 between 4 and 7 p.m. Thursday at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road in Valparaiso. The chambers bill the event as "the premier business-to-business networking event of the year dedicated to generating high-quality leads, learning from the brightest, and networking with the best" where attendees can link up with potential customers or vendors.

The Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce consulted with the Porter County Health Department and the Porter County Expo Center to come up with pandemic safety guidelines, such as requiring masks, limiting the number of people, having a path for guests to follow and only serving pre-packed shelf-stable food.

Organizers have reduced the number of booths from 157 to 103 to allow for a distance of five feet between each booth. It cancelled the after-hours event and the scavenger hunt. It also split the bar into two so as to minimize crowded lines.

For more information, visit valpochamber.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts