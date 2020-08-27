Porter County Community Foundation CEO appointed to Porter Regional Hospital Board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO – Porter County Community Foundation President and CEO Bill Higbie has been appointed to serve on Porter Regional Hospital’s Board of Trustees.

The Kouts resident is a member of the Valparaiso Rotary Club and the board of directors of the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce.

“I appreciate the opportunity to join the Porter Regional Hospital Board. I look forward to working towards the goals of the Hospital and consider it an honor to support its vision for continuing the delivery of quality healthcare in Northwest Indiana," Higbie said.

He will help oversee Porter Health Care System, which includes the partly physician-owned Porter Regional Hospital and more than 20 outpatient sites across the Region. Porter Health Care Systems has more than 450 physicians who practice 50 medical specialties, and its hospital is a referral site from across the Region.

“The experience Bill brings to us from his many years in the community and his work with the Porter County Community Foundation will be an asset to our Board of Trustees as we continue to advance the delivery of quality care in Northwest Indiana," Porter Health Care System CEO Sean Dardeau said. “His perspectives will be helpful in guiding our continued growth as we strive to meet the healthcare needs of our region.”

