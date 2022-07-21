Porter County Fair opens with a dog day

VALPARAISO — Dogged determination and daily training paid off for Evyenia Lawley, 17, of Valparaiso.

The Valparaiso High School senior and her dog, Goer, a Miniature American Shepherd, were winners on Thursday of the Showmanship, Supreme Level competition at the Porter County Fair.

The 4-H Dog Obedience competition was one of the first events on the opening day of the Porter County Fair, which runs through July 30 at the Porter County Fairgrounds, 217 E. Division Road.

"I train every day with him and spend every day so we can form a bond, and bonding in turn helps develop good listening skills," Lawley said.

Lawley and 7-year-old Goer will go on to compete in the 4-H Master Showman Contest on July 29.

The Showmanship win was a repeat for Lawley and her blue-eyed, brown, black and white colored dog, who posed patiently when Judge Shari Kirschner appraised him by setting him atop a small table.

"I won last year and it was with him as well," Lawley said.

Lawley, a nine-year member of the Center Wildcats 4-H Club, said she enjoys competing at the fair.

"What I enjoy is the friendships I make along the way, and it's not just to win," Lawley said.

The 4-H Dog Obedience competition was just one of the many activities during the 10-day fair, which has as its theme this year, "More To Do In '22."

In addition to large-scale grandstand concerts, there are carnival rides, multiple types of fair food, demo derbies, the Baby Animal Birthing Barn, and a variety of 4-H shows.

Jean Reeves, who volunteers in the 4-H Dog Project and served as a former superintendent, said there were some 60 4-H kids and 80 dogs competing in 4-H Dog Show events.

Reeves said the events pairing the 4-H kid and their dog or dogs is the end of a long process that begins in March with workshop training classes.

"I see the growth in these kids and it's great to see how much they improve," Reeves said.

Nick Foreman, a father of two children competing in the showmanship competition, said he was a former 4-H member.

"I showed dogs and goats as well," Foreman said.

His two daughters are Kya Foreman, 16, and Ava Foreman, 13, and are members of the Boone Grove Future Farmers.

Both teens showed White Shepherd breed dogs.

Foreman said he enjoys coming to the fair every year because it feels like a reunion for him, since he sees former 4-H kids who are now adults.

He said he wanted his daughters to experience 4-H and the fair because of the friendships that are built.

"They build friendships and those friendships last forever," Foreman said.

Susie Shock, of San Pierre, came to see her two kids, R.J. Shock, 17, and Titus Shock, 13, compete.

Shock said she was a former 4-Her as was her mother, Pat Watkins, before her.

"All six of my kids have shown," Shock said

She loves coming to the fair each year which has become a family tradition.

"It's nice to get away. We stay in camp. We love the people and my kids love it. It's the 10 best days of summer," Shock said.

For more information about the Porter County Fair, go to www.portercounty.fair.com.