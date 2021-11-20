Porter County farm sells for state record price

"We'll see if that market holds true," he said.

Kraft said one reason for the skyrocketing prices is people, including nonfarmers, worried about the declining value of their cash and investing that money in land to get an upper hand on high inflation.

He said land purchased at top price could later be worth less but in the long run rises in value.

Michael Langemeier, an agricultural economist at Purdue University, agreed.

"There are people out there with money, and they're looking for a place to park it," he said.

Langemeier said other contributors to soaring prices are continued very low interest rates and higher farm profits the past two years.

"That's just a perfect combination for strong land values," he said.

Kraft said he expected the land to go for about $12,000 per acre, but that amount was exceeded in super active early bidding.

"It was a pretty exciting few moments for sure," he said.

Langemeier said farmers often keep bidding when the price no longer makes sense for other investors because farmers can make money by keeping the land in production until they're ready to sell for a higher amount.