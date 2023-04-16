VALPARAISO — Porter County’s solar ordinance is now officially repealed, with its replacement expected to appear in the fall.

The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to repeal the ordinance on second reading two days after the first reading and a public hearing on the repeal.

The proposed Malden Solar isn’t directly affected by the repeal because NextEra Energy, which hopes to build the solar farm in Morgan Township, had already applied for a county permit for the project, County Attorney Scott McClure said.

The point of the commissioners’ action was to repeal an ordinance that wasn’t exactly what the commissioners now want so other solar farms that might be in the offing will be subject to more strict requirements.

Board Vice President Barb Regnitz, R-Center, is on the Plan Commission. The subcommittee she’s a member of hopes to have a draft by August for review by the full commission in September. Assuming that the Plan Commission gives the ordinance a favorable recommendation, the board could give it a first reading in October, she said.

The committee plans to address several issues identified by the Plan Commission and by neighbors, including how loud the noise from power inverters can be when measured at the property line. Matthew Johnson, project director for NextEra, said he would agree to 55 decibels, which is typically the noise level of a normal conversation.

The panels themselves don’t make noise; the sound comes from converting the DC current from the solar panels to the AC required to upload the power into the grid.

The committee also plans to look at the different types of solar panels to make sure chemicals don’t leak onto the ground. Solid-state panels don’t leak, Johnson has said. That’s the kind he plans to use for Malden Solar.

The Plan Commission also is expected to have the performance bond be reviewed every five years after a solar farm is built to make sure there’s enough money to properly decommission the installation when it's no longer in use.

Several landowners have signed 25-year leases for Malden Solar.

Even with the solar ordinance repealed, Malden Solar will still have to obtain numerous county permits and be subject to extensive scrutiny before it can be built, the same as for any other development.