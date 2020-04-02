Porter Physician Group starts offering telehealth visits during COVID-19 crisis

The coronavirus pandemic continues to reshape the way everyday life is lived in the Region.
Porter Physician Group in Porter County is now offering telehealth visits so people can see their doctors through a smartphone, tablet or computer while in the comfort of their home sheltering from the global COVID-19 pandemic. Conducted by video in most cases, virtual visits are the same as if you were physically in the doctor's office and can be scheduled by both existing and new patients.
“Continuity of care is important to us, as is the safety of patients and staff during this time when social distancing and staying at home are critical,” said Sean Dardeau, Chief Executive Officer for Porter Health Care System and the Northwest Indiana Market. “Telehealth can be a solution for many reasons someone may want to see a doctor.”
While physical examinations are necessary in some instances, virtual visits can work for colds allergies, minor illnesses, minor injuries, sprains, chronic disease management, back pain, medication management, follow-up care, and other specialty cares.
Insurance plans often cover telehealth visits, usually requiring that it be done by video. People should check with their plans in advance or when they call to schedule an appointment.
Virtual visits have have been catching on across the Region. Urologic Specialists of Northwest Indiana also is offering telemedicine visits and telephone visits for established patients.
"We are trying to avoid our patients going to hospital with the current coronavirus situation and deal with issues when possible in our office," Dr. Manoj Rao said. "There are definitely some medical issues which will require emergency care but many things can be addressed or cared for outside the hospital."
For more information, call Porter Physician Group at 844-774-3627 or visit porterphysiciangroup.com or Urologic Specialists of Northwest Indiana at (219) 769-8641 or http://www.urologic-specialists.com.
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Duneland School Corp.
Gary Community School Corp.
Griffith
Hanover Community School Corp.
Lake Station Community Schools
Merrillville Community School Corp.
Michigan City Area Schools
Portage Township Schools
River Forest Community School Corp.
School City of East Chicago
School City of Hammond
School City of Hobart
School City of Whiting
School Town of Highland
Tri-Creek School Corp.
Union Township School Corp.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.