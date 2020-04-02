Porter Physician Group starts offering telehealth visits during COVID-19 crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic continues to reshape the way everyday life is lived in the Region.

Porter Physician Group in Porter County is now offering telehealth visits so people can see their doctors through a smartphone, tablet or computer while in the comfort of their home sheltering from the global COVID-19 pandemic. Conducted by video in most cases, virtual visits are the same as if you were physically in the doctor's office and can be scheduled by both existing and new patients.

“Continuity of care is important to us, as is the safety of patients and staff during this time when social distancing and staying at home are critical,” said Sean Dardeau, Chief Executive Officer for Porter Health Care System and the Northwest Indiana Market. “Telehealth can be a solution for many reasons someone may want to see a doctor.”

While physical examinations are necessary in some instances, virtual visits can work for colds allergies, minor illnesses, minor injuries, sprains, chronic disease management, back pain, medication management, follow-up care, and other specialty cares.

Insurance plans often cover telehealth visits, usually requiring that it be done by video. People should check with their plans in advance or when they call to schedule an appointment.