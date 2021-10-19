 Skip to main content
Porter plans Lake Pratt walkway ribbon cutting at Indian Springs Park
Porter Town Hall

 Doug Ross, The Times

The town of Porter built a new accessible walkway to Lake Pratt at Indian Springs Park.

The town's Park Department will host a public ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Oct. 28. 

Indian Springs Park encompasses 21 acres around the man-made lake, making it the second largest of Porter's six parks after Hawthorne Park. It's in the 600 block of Beam Street on the north side of the Interstate 94 bridge, just west of the overpass by the Woodlake Springs neighborhood.

"The public is invited to attend the event, which caps off over three years of work to make the lakefront more accessible for all users," Director of Parks Brian Bugajski said. 

Funding came from the Porter Stormwater Board and Park Department, as well as the local income tax revenue, the town's Cumulative Capital Improvement Fund and Lake Michigan Coastal Grant funds from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as administered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Lake Michigan Coastal Program.

The new walkway leads to the 6 1/2-acre lake that's surrounded by tall grasses, young willows and birch trees. The town allows shoreline fishing in the lake but bans swimming and boats.

The park also features shelters, a swing set and a steep slope.

