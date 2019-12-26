Porter Regional Hospital hosts supports groups in January

Porter Regional Hospital at 85 E. US Highway 6 in Valparaiso is offering free support groups to the public in the new year.
The hospital's Carriage Infant Loss Support Group meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 N. Campbell St. in Valparaiso. The group will next convene on Jan. 16 to give moms and grieving parents a place "speak the truth about the depth of their emotions and experiences, and also celebrate new milestones and breakthroughs during the grieving process."
The Breastfeeding Support Group meets from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the first Thursday and third Tuesday of the month in the Women and Children's Classroom at the hospital, where a lactation consultant can assist with any issues and infants can be weighed. The group of breastfeeding mothers will meet on Jan. 2 and Jan. 21 to share their experiences and get their questions answered.
Open to anyone affected by cancer, the Cancer Support Group meets from 11 a.m. to noon on the first Wednesday of every month at Pines Village at 3303 Pines Village Circle in Valparaiso. The group meets next on Jan. 8. Survivors, family members, friends and caregivers can share their struggles and get connected with resources in their time of need.
The Stroke Survivor Support Group for stroke survivors, their caregivers, family members, and loved ones will meet 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on January 30th, or the last Thursday or the month, in the Community Room at Porter Regional Hospital.
The Women’s Hope & Healing Cancer Support Group will assemble from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, the first Tuesday of the month, to "offers emotional support, information, education, and guest speakers" to women diagnosed with cancer.
The Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group gathers from 11 a.m. to noon on Jan. 1 and the first Wednesday of every month at the at the Portage Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, 6040 Lute Road in Portage
"This support group offers encouragement for those with Traumatic Brain Injury," Porter Regional Hospital said in a press release. "The TBI Support group was started by Speech and Language Pathologists. The purpose of the group is for individuals who have experienced a TBI to meet others, share their experiences, and provide support in working toward various goals, promote participation in previous activities or returning to school/work. It is also a chance to just have fun and be social with others who understand TBI."
Finally, the Ostomy Support Group will convene from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Jan. 30 and the fourth Thursday of every month from January until October at the Community Room of the hospital.
"This free monthly support group is open to anyone living with any type of Ostomy (Ileostomy, Urostomy, Colostomy, Koch Pouch, etc.) and their loved ones," Porter Regional Hospital said in a press release. "Approximately 100,000 ostomy surgeries are performed annually in the United States. This support group offers ostomates monthly peer-to-peer emotional support, encouragement and education, and serves to encourage confidence, hope and promote ones independence and acceptance of living with an Ostomy. People with ostomies live full and meaningful lives that include swimming, working, playing sports and having relationships."