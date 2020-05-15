Porter Regional Hospital resumes some outpatient surgeries

Patients have had to delay elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.
But Gov. Eric Holcomb's latest executive order allows the return of some elective surgeries and procedures in hospitals with a low number of COVID-19 cases. Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso and the Porter Health Care System are resuming some outpatient elective services.
“As we reopen elective procedures, our physicians and caregivers are working diligently to keep every patient safe,” said Michael Woods, emergency medicine physician and medical staff president. “It is important to reschedule health care procedures that have been delayed so health conditions do not deteriorate. We also want to remind everyone that it is safe — and necessary — to seek immediate help in an emergency department for serious health emergencies like chest pain, heart attacks, strokes and other life-threatening conditions.”
Porter Regional Hospital has established non-coronavirus care zones where all patients are screened as negative for COVID-19. It has taken precautions like access control, patient flow, social distancing, and infection prevention. It has intensified cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched spaces.
All staff, employees, physicians, and patients must wear masks. Visitors are restricted except for laboring mothers, pediatric patients and for patients in end-of-life situations. Furniture in waiting rooms has been removed to promote social distancing and the number of procedures have been limited.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our patients’ and caregivers’ health and safety have been our primary concern,” said Sean Dardeau, market CEO for Porter Health Care System. “We are ramping up slowly to ensure safety for everyone. Patients can be assured that we are taking every precaution to protect them.”
Porter Physician Group offices will continue to offer telehealth services.
Appreciation parade for health care workers at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point
