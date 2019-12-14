Santa will make an appearance this weekend at a free Jingle Jamboree holiday event Sunday at the Porter's Vale Shopping Center at Ind. 49 and Lincoln Highway in Valparaiso.
The free event from 1-7 p.m. Sunday will include selfies with Santa, cupcake decorating for the first 200 attendees, hot chocolate and coffee from Fluid Coffeebar, children's activities like face-painting and storytime with the Porter County Public Library System librarians at 1, 3 and 5 p.m.
Albanese Candy Factory and Goody’s Popcorn will have giveaways for the first 200 attendees. There will be craft vendors, a Christmas raffle and a mylar balloon and balloon decor raffle.
The festivities will take place in 510 Porter’s Vale Boulevard suite 140.
Jingle Jamboree attendees also can get coupons to Porter's Value stores and sign up for Hammer & Stain workshops.
“We are excited to be able to bring this event to the public during the holiday season. It is the shopping mall development group's way of giving back to shoppers, while helping to bring exposure to the shopping center and their stores," said Zachary Freding, associate asset manager. “I have enjoyed working everyone in the community to be able to put this free event together. It’s exciting to see the response we have gotten thus far. The attendance is expected to be large."