Portillo's offering 56-cent cake, Ben & Jerry's free ice cream today

Portillo's is selling its Famous Chocolate Cake for just 56 cents a slice today to celebrate its 56th anniversary.
The chain, which has popular eateries in Merrillville and Homewood, started in 1963 as The Dog House in Villa Park, Illinois. It was originally a trailer without running water that since has grown into a chain with 50 locations, including in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, California, Arizona, Florida and Minnesota.
Portillo's is well-known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries, pepper and egg sandwiches, and other Chicago favorites.
The deal applies if you purchase an entree, which could be just a hot dog.
Ben & Jerry's also is offering free ice cream cones today for Free Cone Day at its ice cream shops until 8 p.m.
While Ben & Jerry's doesn't have any Scoop Shops in Indiana, it has a few Chicagoland locations, including Navy Pier, Glenview and Gurnee.