Portillo's and Olive Garden may be eyeing new locations, while LongHorn Steakhouse ready to start construction in Schererville

LongHorn Steakhouse is ready to start construction near the new Chick-fil-A restaurant that's opening soon in Schererville, but Olive Garden and Portillo's may be eyeing new sites, town manager Robert Volkmann said.

Developer Luke Family of Brands brought the Chick-fil-A slated to open this summer to the new Oak Street development off Indianapolis Boulevard. But it's no longer clear whether Portillo's and Olive Garden will come to the site, as both are apparently looking at other options in the area, Volkmann said.

Luke Family of Brands recently notified the town of Schererville it no longer wants to bring the Portillo's proposal to the Board of Zoning Appeals Monday, Volkmann said.

"We're still going to have the advertised hearing that's scheduled, as we don't have a signed letter withdrawing," he said.

He's heard Portillo's may be eyeing another site by the new Taco Bell on U.S. 30 in Dyer, but it's not known what the restaurant's plans are.

"They could come back for the hearing in a few months," he said. "They might not be ready."

Portillo's is eyeing a drive-thru-only restaurant in the Tri-Town area that's smaller than its popular eatery in Merrillville.