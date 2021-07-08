Portillo's coming to Schererville

Hot dog, one of the most beloved fast-casual Chicagoland chains is coming to the Tri-Town.

Portillo's, which has locations in Merrillville and Homewood, plans to come to Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville.

"I was just informed from our town manager that Portillo's has submitted an application to build a small footprint restaurant with a drive-thru," town council member Kevin Connelly posted on social media. "The location is the same property as the Chick-fil-A."

Luke Family of Brands Development is building out the Oak District Development at 317 U.S. 41 on vacant land between Franciscan Health Fitness Center and Lowe's. It will also feature an Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse and Chick-fil-A that's already built out, with a future phase including a mix of retail, office and commercial space.

The massively popular Portillo's chain, best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Maxwell Street Polishes, Italian Beef and chocolate cake, has eyed a Schererville location since at least 2006. Oak Brook-based Portillo's, which has more than 60 locations, originally planned to open in Merrillville and Schererville at the same time.