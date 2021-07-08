 Skip to main content
Portillo's coming to Schererville
Portillo's in Merrillville is shown.

 Times file photo

Hot dog, one of the most beloved fast-casual Chicagoland chains is coming to the Tri-Town.

Portillo's, which has locations in Merrillville and Homewood, plans to come to Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville. 

"I was just informed from our town manager that Portillo's has submitted an application to build a small footprint restaurant with a drive-thru," town council member Kevin Connelly posted on social media. "The location is the same property as the Chick-fil-A."

Portillo’s is rolling out the most Chicago-possible version of the trendy southern-style fried chicken sandwich, bringing the heat with a hot giardiniera sauce.

Luke Family of Brands Development is building out the Oak District Development at 317 U.S. 41 on vacant land between Franciscan Health Fitness Center and Lowe's. It will also feature an Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse and Chick-fil-A that's already built out, with a future phase including a mix of retail, office and commercial space.

The massively popular Portillo's chain, best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Maxwell Street Polishes, Italian Beef and chocolate cake, has eyed a Schererville location since at least 2006. Oak Brook-based Portillo's, which has more than 60 locations, originally planned to open in Merrillville and Schererville at the same time.

A Portillo's was originally supposed to be located in developer Bruce Boyer's Shops on Main at the 16-acre site of the Schererville Golf and Fun Center, but the original slate of tenants fell through when the project was delayed by the Great Recession.

Portillo's got its start as The Dog House in Villa Park, Illinois in 1963. It has since expanded across the Chicago metropolitan area and beyond with Indiana locations in Indianapolis, Fishers, Fort Wayne, Avon and Mishawaka.

The Merrillville location off U.S. 30 west of the Southlake Mall is so popular there's often a long line snaking through the double-lane drive-through.

The menu of Chicagoland cuisine includes Chicago dogs, chili cheese dogs, char-broiled burgers, big beef sandwiches, beef-n-cheddar croissants, Italian sausage, sandwiches, salads, ribs, pasta, tamales, crinkle-cut fries, cheese fries and shakes. Some of its menu items have a cult following, such as its chocolate cake and cake shake.

