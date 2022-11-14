Portillo's plans grand opening Tuesday in Schererville

The Region is home to countless joints that serve Chicago dogs, Maxwell Street Polish and Italian beef.

Many of them have even been enshrined in the Vienna Beef Hall of Fame.

But one of the most popular remains the Portillo's in Merrillville, which consistently draws long lines in its drive-thru.

Now Portillo's has a second location in Northwest Indiana. It's opening its doors in Schererville 16 years after it first planned to come to the Tri-Town.

After a soft opening in which it was taking drive-thru orders, the fast-casual chain specializing in Chicago street food will officially open for inside dining at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1403 U.S. 41. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Schererville Chamber of Commerce, town officials and Portillo's Vice President of Restaurant Support Michael Portillo will begin at 10 a.m.

Portillo's will make donations to the Lake Central Education Foundation and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

The Oak Brook-based chain was founded by Dick Portillo in 1963, when he started The Dog House hot dog stand in Villa Park. After getting a major capital infusion from the private-equity firm Berkshire Partners, it's been expanding rapidly across the country, with 70 locations in nine states.

The Schererville restaurant by the Crossroads of the Nation intersection of U.S. 41 and U.S. 30 is Portillo's eighth in Indiana. It's a 7,800-square-foot restaurant with a 1950s diner theme, 175 seats and double drive-thrus.

Portillo's is known for such Chicago cuisine as Chicago dogs, Maxwell Street Polish and Italian beef sandwiches. The menu also features char-grilled burgers, shakes, cake shakes, big beef sandwiches, beef-n-cheddar croissants, Italian sausage, salads, ribs, pasta, tamales, crinkle-cut fries, cheese fries and and its Famous Chocolate Cake, an especially moist cake baked with mayonnaise.

Portillo's originally planned to open in Merrillville and Schererville in 2006, but its plans to open in Shops on Main fell apart when the Great Recession put the brakes on that project, putting a halt to the original slate of tenants that would have included a Barnes & Noble bookstore.

The chain then looked at the new Oak District shopping center, where Chick-fil-A and Longhorn Steakhouse opened, but it ultimately decided to open at the Crossroads of the Nation shopping center anchored by Strack & Van Til and Walmart.

A number of Chicago chains like Giordano's, Lou Malnati's and Pizzeria Uno have recently opened nearby.