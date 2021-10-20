 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portillo's pricing stock at $20 per share as it launches IPO
urgent

Portillo's pricing stock at $20 per share as it launches IPO

Portillo's pricing stock at $20 per share as it launches IPO

The Portillo's in Merrillville is shown. 

 Times file photo

You can own a slice of Chicagoland favorite Portillo's for just $20.

Portillo's, which has eateries in Merrillville and Homewood, announced it would price its initial public offering of 20.27 million shares of common stock at $20 per share. The company, which is currently eyeing an expansion to the Tri-Town, also is granting underwriters a 30-day option of buying an addition three million shares.

Portillo's, which typically has long lines wrapping around its drive-thrus, will start trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol PTLO.

The offering launches Thursday and is expected to close Monday.

Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, Baird, UBS Investment Bank and William Blair are serving as lead book-running managers for the initial public offering, which is being made only by prospectus. It's being co-managed by Guggenheim Securities, Stifel, Loop Capital Markets and Ramirez & Co., Inc.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Portillo's was founded by Dick Portillo in 1963 in Villa Park. He spent $1,100 to open a hot dog stand then known as The Dog House.

It has now grown into a beloved chain with 67 restaurants in nine states.

Portillo's is especially well known for its Chicago dogs, Maxwell Street Polishes, Italian beef sandwiches and chocolate cake. It caters and ships food to all 50 states.

0:38 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Justin Dyer preview

Investors can obtain copies of Portillo's prospectus by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Copies also can be obtained from Jefferies LLC by calling 877-821-7388 or emailing at prospectus_department@jefferies.com.

+9 NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crown Point golf simulator, furniture store, Ed Debevic’s open; Dairy Queen closes
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Democrats Split on Multiple Issues in Biden’s Economic Agenda

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts