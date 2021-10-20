Portillo's pricing stock at $20 per share as it launches IPO

You can own a slice of Chicagoland favorite Portillo's for just $20.

Portillo's, which has eateries in Merrillville and Homewood, announced it would price its initial public offering of 20.27 million shares of common stock at $20 per share. The company, which is currently eyeing an expansion to the Tri-Town, also is granting underwriters a 30-day option of buying an addition three million shares.

Portillo's, which typically has long lines wrapping around its drive-thrus, will start trading Thursday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol PTLO.

The offering launches Thursday and is expected to close Monday.

Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Piper Sandler, Baird, UBS Investment Bank and William Blair are serving as lead book-running managers for the initial public offering, which is being made only by prospectus. It's being co-managed by Guggenheim Securities, Stifel, Loop Capital Markets and Ramirez & Co., Inc.

Portillo's was founded by Dick Portillo in 1963 in Villa Park. He spent $1,100 to open a hot dog stand then known as The Dog House.

It has now grown into a beloved chain with 67 restaurants in nine states.