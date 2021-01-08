 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portillo's rolling out heart-shaped chocolate cake for Valentine's Day to benefit charity
urgent

Portillo's rolling out heart-shaped chocolate cake for Valentine's Day to benefit charity

{{featured_button_text}}
Portillo's rolling out heart-shaped chocolate cake for Valentine's Day to benefit charity

Portillo's is rolling out a heart-shaped chocolate cake for Valentine's Day, with a portion of all sales going to No Kid Hungry.

 Provided

Many people love Portillo's iconic Famous Chocolate Cake, and now they'll be able to express their love with it, too.

The fast-casual chain specializing in Chicago cuisine like hot dogs and Italian beef, which has locations in Merrillville, Homewood and New Lenox, is rolling out a heart-shaped version of its chocolate cake for Valentine's Day.

The limited-time-only special holiday cake is for a good cause.

A total of $5 from the sale of each cake, retailing between $15.99 and $16.99 depending on location, will be donated to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit that works to end child hunger in the United States.

“As a supporter of No Kid Hungry, and a believer that all children across America should have access to meals, Portillo’s is proud to be partnering with No Kid Hungry on this important initiative,” Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo said. “We look forward to bringing our delicious, famous chocolate cakes for a cause to our guests across the country.”

No Kid Hungry said the donation will come at a critical time.

“Children in the United States are facing extraordinary times — one in four kids could be living with hunger today because of the coronavirus,” said Diana Hovey, senior vice president of corporate partnerships for No Kid Hungry. “We are grateful for Portillo’s support as we work to ensure all kids are getting the healthy meals they need.”

Portillo's will sell the single-layer cakes at its stores and online from Feb. 5 to 14. It will start taking pre-orders Jan. 12 and will ship the cakes anywhere in the country.

For more information or to pre-order, visit portillos.com or by calling 866-YUM-BEEF.

Region restaurants that closed in 2020

2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts