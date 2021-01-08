Portillo's rolling out heart-shaped chocolate cake for Valentine's Day to benefit charity

Many people love Portillo's iconic Famous Chocolate Cake, and now they'll be able to express their love with it, too.
The fast-casual chain specializing in Chicago cuisine like hot dogs and Italian beef, which has locations in Merrillville, Homewood and New Lenox, is rolling out a heart-shaped version of its chocolate cake for Valentine's Day.
The limited-time-only special holiday cake is for a good cause.
A total of $5 from the sale of each cake, retailing between $15.99 and $16.99 depending on location, will be donated to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit that works to end child hunger in the United States.
“As a supporter of No Kid Hungry, and a believer that all children across America should have access to meals, Portillo’s is proud to be partnering with No Kid Hungry on this important initiative,” Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo said. “We look forward to bringing our delicious, famous chocolate cakes for a cause to our guests across the country.”
No Kid Hungry said the donation will come at a critical time.
“Children in the United States are facing extraordinary times — one in four kids could be living with hunger today because of the coronavirus,” said Diana Hovey, senior vice president of corporate partnerships for No Kid Hungry. “We are grateful for Portillo’s support as we work to ensure all kids are getting the healthy meals they need.”
Portillo's will sell the single-layer cakes at its stores and online from Feb. 5 to 14. It will start taking pre-orders Jan. 12 and will ship the cakes anywhere in the country.
For more information or to pre-order, visit portillos.com or by calling 866-YUM-BEEF.
