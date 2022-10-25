 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portillo's to open in November in Schererville

Portillo's will open in Schererville in a few weeks.

 Provided

One of the most popular versions of the Chicago dog is coming to the Tri-Town in west Lake County in a few weeks.

Portillo's plans to open in November in Schererville.

The fast-casual restaurant that grills up popular Chicago street food like Chicago dogs will open at 1403 U.S. 41 in Schererville on Nov. 15. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. and the restaurant will open for business to the general public at 10:30 a.m.

Portillo's Vice President of Restaurant Support Michael Portillo will make an appearance at the ribbon cutting. The chain plans to present donations to the Lake Central Education Foundation and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

It's Portillo's eighth location in Indiana but only second in Northwest Indiana, where many Chicago hot dog joints already operate.

Portillo's specializes in hot dogs run through the garden with no ketchup, Maxwell Street Polishes, Italian Beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, shakes, cake shakes and its Famous Chocolate Cake, an especially moist cake baked with mayonnaise. The menu also encompasses big beef sandwiches, beef-n-cheddar croissants, Italian sausage, salads, ribs, pasta, tamales, crinkle-cut fries and cheese fries.

The Calumet Region's newest Portillo's is located by the Crossroads of the Nation intersection of U.S. 41 and U.S. 30. It's a 7,800-square-foot eatery that can seat up to 175 diners and has double drive-thrus. 

The Merrillville location just off Interstate 65 often draws long lines of cars that wrap around the building. Like the Merrillville Portillo's near the Southlake Mall, the new Schererville eatery will have a 1950s and 1960s diner-inspired interior.

Portillo's originally planned to open in both Merrillville and Schererville in 2006. But it planned a restaurant at developer Bruce Boyer's Shops on Main at the 16-acre site of the Schererville Golf and Fun Center, which was delayed by the Great Recession, killing the original slate of tenants that were supposed to open there.

The chain also briefly eyed the new Oak District shopping center, where Chick-fil-A and Longhorn Steakhouse opened, before settling on a site on Indianapolis Boulevard just north of the Crossroads Shopping Center anchored by Strack & Van Til and Walmart. 

While Chicagoland cuisine has always been popular in the Region, where it's long been served by many mom-and-pop joints, Schererville has recently been a magnet for Chicago chains like Giordano's, Lou Malnati's and Pizzeria Uno, which opened just north of the town border in Highland.

Portillo's dates back to 1963 when Dick Portillo opened The Dog House hot dog stand in Villa Park, Illinois. It has now grown to 70 restaurants across nine states, shipping to all 50 states.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

