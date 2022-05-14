Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor earns Pacesetter Award

The Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor won a Pacesetter Award for the second year in a row in recognition of the international tonnage it brought in last year.

The deepwater port on Lake Michigan in Portage and Burns Harbor was one of six ports in the United States to win the award from the U.S. Great Lakes Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. It's the 15th time a Great Lakes port has won the award for an increase in international cargo tonnage.

The Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor saw a 135% year-over-year increase in international tonnage last year, after posting a 77.5% jump the previous year. More than 60 international vessels dropped cargo off at the port.

“We are thrilled to keep this trend going and receive the Pacesetter Award two years in a row in recognition of the increased international shipping at the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Vanta Coda II. “We saw great growth opportunities in 2021, from steel slabs to coils to salt to foundry coke. Our location on the Great Lakes is a key factor to our success.”

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor handled 3.39 million tons of cargo last year, a 50% increase over the previous year. It's the highest tonnage dockworkers at the port have handled since it opened in 1970.

The port, which also moves goods via barge, freighter, rail and truck, generates an estimated $5.2 billion a year in economic activity.

“I applaud the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor for their leadership and commitment to keeping the port thriving,” said Craig Middlebrook, deputy administrator of the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. “Earning the Pacesetter Award is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and vision of the committed professionals.”

Other 2021 Pacesetter Award recipients include the Port of Chicago, Port of Cleveland, Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority, Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority and Port of Oswego Authority in New York.

