The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor handled a record annual cargo volume for the second straight year.

The deep water port in Portage and Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan handled 3.45 million tons of cargo. That was up 2% as compared to the previous year and 52% more than in 2020. It was the second straight year the port set a cargo record since it started operations in 1970.

The bulk stevedore operator Metro Ports handled a record volume of foundry coke, which was up 210%, and minerals, which were up 33%. The International Longshoremen’s Association, International Union of Operating Engineers and the stevedore Federal Marine Terminals also helped the port set a new record for steel cargoes, which were up 13%.

The Indianapolis-based Ports of Indiana port authority handled 11.9 million tons of cargo last year. That's 6% more than the previous year and 42% more than in 2020. The cargo volume was the fourth highest in its 61-year history.

The Ports of Indiana Commission is investing $20 million in expansion and maintenance projects at its ports. The commission approved a $13 million capital budget and up to $15 million in potential future investments stemming from federal grants.

The ports system plans to build three shipping berths and a bulk warehouse at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, as well as other capital improvements at its ports along the Ohio River in Jeffersonville and Mount Vernon.

“We’re excited to see the continued growth at our ports and this success is directly attributable to the world-class companies we partner with every day,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “Our industry is still recovering from the economic and supply chain challenges, but the continued growth in shipments is a very good sign, and the new business development opportunities we’re seeing indicate more growth is ahead. Our commissioners have shown tremendous vision and commitment to supporting growth of Indiana’s economy by approving more than $20 million in projects that will immediately expand Ports of Indiana’s capabilities and help our customers grow.”

The Port of Indiana-Jeffersonville across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky handled a record 3.46 million tons, the most since it started in 1985. The Port of Indiana-Mount Vernon handled 5.02 million tons, which was up by 7.8%.