Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor launching electric vehicle pilot program

The Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor recently launched a new electric vehicle pilot program as part of an effort to create "a greener, energy-resilient and sustainable port."
The deepwater port on Lake Michigan in Porter County is now letting port operators, businesses and trucking companies try out all-electric heavy-duty trucks, yard jockeys and forklifts. They can give trial runs to Class 8 electric semis from Peterbilt, Nikola and the electric yard tractor manufacturer MAFI to see how they can be used during real-world port operations.
“Ports are all about transportation and logistical connections,” said Andrea Hermer, Ports of Indiana’s chief operating officer. “We are looking at electricity and other sources of energy in the same way — critical connections to port operations and the future.”
Current Trucking and NIPSCO provided the vehicle and chargers for the demonstration pilot program.
“We are showcasing the best available heavy-haul electrification technology from the industry’s leading manufacturers,” said Pip Decker, Current Trucking founder and project team member. “We hope to demonstrate to operators how emobility adoption reduces total operating costs.”
Any interested port tenants and trucking companies can try out the electric vehicles, which account for fewer carbon emissions.
“Connecting best available technology with port users is key to gaining their confidence in implementing electric-power into their trucking operations,” said Hermer. “Having port businesses participate in the program, including Bulk Equipment Corp., is essential for a successful program and ultimate adoption at the port.”
For more information or to sign up a company to demo a heavy-duty electric vehicle, contact port director Ryan McCoy at rmccoy@portsofindiana.com.