Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor launching electric vehicle pilot program

“We are showcasing the best available heavy-haul electrification technology from the industry’s leading manufacturers,” said Pip Decker, Current Trucking founder and project team member. “We hope to demonstrate to operators how emobility adoption reduces total operating costs.”

Any interested port tenants and trucking companies can try out the electric vehicles, which account for fewer carbon emissions.

“Connecting best available technology with port users is key to gaining their confidence in implementing electric-power into their trucking operations,” said Hermer. “Having port businesses participate in the program, including Bulk Equipment Corp., is essential for a successful program and ultimate adoption at the port.”

For more information or to sign up a company to demo a heavy-duty electric vehicle, contact port director Ryan McCoy at rmccoy@portsofindiana.com.