Ports of Indiana CEO to give first public presentation in NWI

Later this month, Ports of Indiana Chief Executive Officer Vanta E. Coda II will make one of his first public appearances in Northwest Indiana since stepping into the role last year.
Coda, who took charge of the Indianapolis-based port authority in July after the retirement of previous longtime CEO Rich Cooper, will address the Northwest Indiana World Trade Alliance at its annual meeting at 7:30 a.m. April 25 at Avalon Manor Banquet Center at 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart
He will address the state of Indiana's ports on Lake Michigan and the Ohio River and their future potential in a speech entitled, “The Economic Contribution of Indiana Ports,” during the breakfast event.
"Coda came to the Ports of Indiana in July 2018 with 25 years of experience in maritime and multimodal operations on the Great Lakes, Gulf of Mexico and Ohio River," the NWI World Trade Alliance said in a press release.
"He most recently served as the executive director for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, operating in the busiest port district on the Great Lakes. During his time at Duluth, Coda led the completion of $24 million in infrastructure renewal projects, opened the CN Duluth Intermodal Terminal and launched the Duluth Cargo Connect initiative."
Coda now oversees the state's self-funded quasi-governmental port system, which operates the international deepwater seaport on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Burns Harbor and Portage. It loads and unloads a variety of ships, including international vessels that ship U.S. grain abroad and bring in goods from all over the world.
Tickets are $18 for members, $22 for non-members and $12 for students and include breakfast.
For more information or tickets, email colleen@nwiworldtradealliance.org or search for the event on Eventbrite.com.