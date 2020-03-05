Ports of Indiana Commission picks new chairman

The Ports of Indiana Commission, which oversees the international Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan in Porter County, picked Micah Vincent as its next chairperson.

Vincent also serves as a vice president at The Heritage Group, an Indianapolis-based company that specializes in transportation infrastructure, environmental services, specialty chemicals and fuel products.

The newly appointed board member succeeds Ken Kaczmarek, who has served as chair for 15 years since he was appointed by then-Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2005.

“I am excited to join the Ports of Indiana Commission and to work closely with the Ports of Indiana team to execute our mission of growing Indiana’s economy by developing and maintaining a world-class port system,” Vincent said. “The footing is strong and only getting stronger, and I look forward to having a front seat to the Ports’s future success.”

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Vincent and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 Financial Secretary David Fagan, a longtime board member from Portage who had resigned in protest of the repeal of Indiana’s Common Construction Wage in 2015, to the board that oversees Indiana three ports on Lake Michigan and the Ohio River.