Ports of Indiana Commission picks new chairman

The Ports of Indiana Commission, which oversees the international Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor on Lake Michigan in Porter County, picked Micah Vincent as its next chairperson.
Vincent also serves as a vice president at The Heritage Group, an Indianapolis-based company that specializes in transportation infrastructure, environmental services, specialty chemicals and fuel products.
The newly appointed board member succeeds Ken Kaczmarek, who has served as chair for 15 years since he was appointed by then-Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2005.
“I am excited to join the Ports of Indiana Commission and to work closely with the Ports of Indiana team to execute our mission of growing Indiana’s economy by developing and maintaining a world-class port system,” Vincent said. “The footing is strong and only getting stronger, and I look forward to having a front seat to the Ports’s future success.”
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Vincent and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 Financial Secretary David Fagan, a longtime board member from Portage who had resigned in protest of the repeal of Indiana’s Common Construction Wage in 2015, to the board that oversees Indiana three ports on Lake Michigan and the Ohio River.
“It is an honor to have two professionals with such distinguished careers and extensive experience in transportation planning, financial operations and industrial development join the Ports of Indiana team,” said Vanta E. Coda II, CEO of Ports of Indiana. “We have been extremely successful in growing Indiana’s economy by developing world-class ports because of the highly-qualified, business-focused leadership provided by our commission and management team. We look forward to the contributions that Micah and David will make to the Ports of Indiana.”
Vincent previously served as chief financial officer for the state of Indiana and on the board of directors of the Indiana Sports Corp., BioCrossroads, TechPoint and AgriNovus.
Fagan also has served on the Portage City Council, the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board and the Ports of Indiana Commission. Both will be on the bipartisan seven-member Ports of Indiana Board through 2024.
Fagan succeeds farmer and attorney Miriam Robeson, who served on the board since 2015.
“It has been a joy and an honor to serve on the Ports of Indiana Commission,” Robeson said. “I appreciate all of the hard work the team is putting forth to deliver greater economic results for the state and its customers.”
During his tenure, Kaczmarek oversaw a 60% increase in annual tonnage at the ports and a 66% increase in assets managed.
Holcomb presented Kaczmarek with the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana's highest honor, to honor his 15 years of service with the Ports of Indiana Commission. The quasi-governmental but self-sustaining Ports of Indiana manages the state's ports, including the deepwater port in Portage that handles grain, steel, road salt, beer tanks, and various other cargoes.
“I am really proud to work for the Ports of Indiana these past 15 years,” Kaczmarek said.