 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ports of Indiana names new chief operating officer
urgent

Ports of Indiana names new chief operating officer

{{featured_button_text}}
Ports of Indiana names new Chief Operating Officer

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor is shown.

 Provided

The Ports of Indiana, the statewide port authority that operates the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor, promoted Andrea Hermer from general counsel to chief operating officer.

The Indianapolis-based port system also hired James Hall to replace Hermer as general counsel.

“We are very pleased to congratulate Andrea on her well-deserved promotion and welcome James to the Ports team,” Ports of Indiana CEO Vanta E. Coda II said. “As we continue to think strategically to fuel growth, I believe the shared experiences and caliber of talent between Andrea and James will be an important part of our success in the future.”

Hermer, an Indiana University graduate with more than 30 years of experience in the public and private sectors, has served as the attorney for the Ports of Indiana since 2013. 

In her new role, she will oversee operations, planning and construction. She's tasked with growing business at the deepwater port on Lake Michigan in Porter County and the two ports along the Ohio River.

“I am committed to the success of the Ports and excited about this new opportunity to work with the port teams to advance operations and project delivery to a new level of success,” Hermer said.

Hall will oversee compliance, corporate governance and other legal matters. The Navy veteran who has worked as a licensed U.S. Customs broker for more than 20 years will help lead the growth of Foreign-Trade Zones while ensuring compliance with U.S. and international trade laws.

“I am excited to join the Ports of Indiana team and look forward to helping further develop corporate governance under Vanta’s leadership,” Hall said.

How much do Northwest Indiana CEOs make?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts