Ports of Indiana names new chief operating officer

The Ports of Indiana, the statewide port authority that operates the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor, promoted Andrea Hermer from general counsel to chief operating officer.
The Indianapolis-based port system also hired James Hall to replace Hermer as general counsel.
“We are very pleased to congratulate Andrea on her well-deserved promotion and welcome James to the Ports team,” Ports of Indiana CEO Vanta E. Coda II said. “As we continue to think strategically to fuel growth, I believe the shared experiences and caliber of talent between Andrea and James will be an important part of our success in the future.”
Hermer, an Indiana University graduate with more than 30 years of experience in the public and private sectors, has served as the attorney for the Ports of Indiana since 2013.
In her new role, she will oversee operations, planning and construction. She's tasked with growing business at the deepwater port on Lake Michigan in Porter County and the two ports along the Ohio River.
“I am committed to the success of the Ports and excited about this new opportunity to work with the port teams to advance operations and project delivery to a new level of success,” Hermer said.
Hall will oversee compliance, corporate governance and other legal matters. The Navy veteran who has worked as a licensed U.S. Customs broker for more than 20 years will help lead the growth of Foreign-Trade Zones while ensuring compliance with U.S. and international trade laws.
“I am excited to join the Ports of Indiana team and look forward to helping further develop corporate governance under Vanta’s leadership,” Hall said.
