Pothole repairs have soared 57% year-over-year in Indiana and Illinois, according to AAA.

“Potholes are an unfortunate side effect of the snow and can wreak havoc on your vehicle,” said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA–The Auto Club Group. “Driving over one of these can cost you hundreds of dollars in repairs. So be sure to keep a look out for these hazardous holes in the roads, and be safe when driving around them."

A survey found 44 million drivers were forced to take their cars in for repairs last year, up from 28 million the previous year. Drivers had to pay an average of $406 per repair and often end up with two pothole-induced repairs a year.

Potholes occur this time of year as temperatures fluctuate. Pavement on roads, highways and parking lots expands and contracts as it freezes and thaws, causing it to crack and crumble.

The resulting craters often cause damage to tires, suspension, shocks and alignment, especially at higher speeds.

AAA said it handled 1.9 million roadside calls to fix tires last winter and spring, or about 12% of the total roadside service calls it received.

It encourages drivers to avoid potholes by keeping their eyes on the road and also to check their tires' tread depth and tire pressure. Motorists also should watch for vibrations, uneven wearing or changes in vehicle handling that could indicate suspension and alignment issues.

Drivers should try to avoid standing water that could conceal potholes, slow down if they can't avoid hitting a pothole and listen for any unusual noises or vibrations if they do hit a pothole, AAA advises. They should follow cars at more of a distance so they can scan the road for potholes and react faster if they come up.