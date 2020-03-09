Power failure blacks out Shops on Main in Schererville

SCHERERVILLE — Diners and shoppers were caught by surprise when the power suddenly went out at the Shops on Main shopping center at about 6 p.m. Monday at a peak time for dinner and shopping after work.

The shopping center at Main Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville just south of the Highland border was abruptly shrouded in darkness, and the power remained out more than an hour later. A Whole Foods employee said the power outage appeared to affect the entire outdoor mall and that the supermarket was closed and would remain so until electricity was restored.

Shops on Main includes restaurants like Tomato Bar, The Port of Peri Peri, and Q-BBQ, as well as many popular shopping destinations like Dick's Sporting Goods, Ross Dress for Less, DSW, Nordstrom's Rack, Chico's Outlets, Pier 1 Imports, Marshalls, Lane Bryant, White House Black Market, Kirkland's Home, Francesca's Collections, and Bentley's Pet Stuff.

NIPSCO reported more than 780 customers without power early Monday evening.

Spokespeople for the Merrillville-based utility did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

