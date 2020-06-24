PPP loan deadline for small business owners fast approaching

Small business owners have until June 30 to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program loans meant to allow them to keep workers on payroll through the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Small Business Administration-backed loans are forgivable for up to eight weeks if used to cover employee salaries and other operating expenses.
The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center will help small business owners apply for the loans as the state economy gradually reopens.
"Indiana has access to millions and millions of new federal funds through PPP, the Paycheck Protection Program. This program is administered by the SBA to help entrepreneurs keep their business in business and their employees employed," NW-ISBDC Marketing Consultant Lesly Bailey said. "Business owners can have up to 100% of this loan forgiven if the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities."
The National Federation of Independent Businesses found that 81% of business owners surveyed in Indiana applied for a loan, mostly through the bank they normally use for their business. An estimated 97% of business owners in the Hoosier state have received their loan funds.
"Most PPP borrowers are still using their loan, but over the next few weeks, more will have exhausted their funds and will be ready to apply for loan forgiveness," the NFIB said in a news release. "Currently, only 3% of PPP loan borrowers have applied for forgiveness."
About half of Indiana small business owners who believe they still must reduce staff to make it through the trying economic times anticipate laying off just one or two employees. About 12% plan to lay off 10 or more people.
About 25% of business owners surveyed in Indiana have had to significantly change their business operations as a result of the public health crisis, while 32% have made moderate changes, 30% slight changes, and 16% no changes at all.
For more information about PPP loans in Indiana, visit stayINbiz.org.
To connect with a NW-SBDC business adviser for no-cost assistance, visit isbdc.org.
