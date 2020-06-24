PPP loan deadline for small business owners fast approaching

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Small business owners have until June 30 to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program loans meant to allow them to keep workers on payroll through the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Small Business Administration-backed loans are forgivable for up to eight weeks if used to cover employee salaries and other operating expenses.

The Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center will help small business owners apply for the loans as the state economy gradually reopens.

"Indiana has access to millions and millions of new federal funds through PPP, the Paycheck Protection Program. This program is administered by the SBA to help entrepreneurs keep their business in business and their employees employed," NW-ISBDC Marketing Consultant Lesly Bailey said. "Business owners can have up to 100% of this loan forgiven if the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities."

The National Federation of Independent Businesses found that 81% of business owners surveyed in Indiana applied for a loan, mostly through the bank they normally use for their business. An estimated 97% of business owners in the Hoosier state have received their loan funds.