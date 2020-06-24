Prairie Farms Dairy to distribute 1,000 gallons of milk on June 30

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SCHERERVILLE — Prairie Farms Dairy has gallons of thanks for Franciscan Health health care providers and to the public who have supported their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The well-known milk distributor is working jointly with a U.S. Department of Agriculture program and will make a special delivery at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers, 221 U.S. 41 in Schererville, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A truck in the south side of the parking lot will distribute 1,000 one-gallon jugs of 2% milk to hospital workers and to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Orange traffic cones will direct people to the distribution.

“Prairie Farms and dairy farmers across the state would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to our frontline workers,” said Jenni Browning, CEO of American Dairy Association Indiana. “They would like to help nourish our communities with nutritious and wholesome milk.”

The milk will be produced and bottled the day before the event to ensure freshness.

