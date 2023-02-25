Preservation Equity Fund Advisors has acquired the Freedom Village Apartments in Homewood.

The private equity group, which targets existing affordable housing in high-cost markets, bought the three-story apartment building at 935 Maple Ave. for an undisclosed sum.

Freedom Village was built in 1998 with tax credits from the Illinois Housing Development Authority. Located near the Best Buy in the Washington Park Plaza outdoor shopping mall. It consists of 198 units, 124 of which are one-bedroom and 74 of which are two-bedroom units.

All of the apartments are reserved for people who make 60% of the area median income.

The apartment community is 98.5% occupied. It has amenities like refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, walk-in closes, six-pane wood doors, vinyl plant floors, carpets and in-unit heating and cooling systems. Freedom Village also has a library, laundry room, fitness center, BBQ grills, lounges and a game room with a pool table.

The site has 133 parking spaces, 40 of which are in garages.

“This project sits in a unique part of Cook County as residents are walking distance to major retail corridors and public transportation,” said Ann Caruana, president and chief investments officer at PEF Advisors. “There is a high demand of housing in the area, and we hope through our dedication in the preservation of affordable housing, Freedom Village will further serve the community.”

Preservation Equity Fund Advisors has acquired more than 1,700 properties totaling $17 billion in affordable housing nationwide.