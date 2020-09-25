Primary care physician joins Porter Physician Group in Portage

Internal medicine physician Reuel Uy has joined Porter Physician Group, a multi-specialty group with locations in Portage, Hobart, Chesterton, Valparaiso, Wheatfield and Wanatah.
The doctor established a new office at Porter Physician Group’s Primary Care practice in the Portage Hospital at 3630 Willowcreek Road in Portage, where he is now accepting new patients.
“We are pleased to have Dr. Uy, join Porter Physician Group” said Sean Dardeau, Porter Regional Hospital CEO and Northwest Indiana Market CEO. “His experience, skills and compassion are a perfect fit for our organization and the growing Portage area.”
Uy studied at St. Luke’s College of Medicine — William H. Quasha Memorial and the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center in the Philippines, completing his medical residency at Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago.
His clinical interests include general internal medicine, asthma, coronary artery disease, preventive medicine, and congestive heart failure.
"Health is a journey as well as the destination," he said. "I believe in personalized and individualized healthcare made possible by establishing meaningful relationships with my patients."
For more information or to make an appointment, call 219-364-3700 or visit porterphysiciangroup.com.
