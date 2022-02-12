Prime Steakhouse on Crown Point's Old Courthouse Square reopens after major renovation

Prime Steakhouse recently reopened on the historic Old Courthouse Square in downtown Crown Point after a five-week closure for an extensive renovation.

The chophouse with exposed brick walls at 109 W. Joliet St. underwent a complete overhaul.

"It was shut down for a complete remodel of the whole restaurant," owner Peter Klideris said. "We added a brand new bar, new chairs, new tables. We still tried to include the charm of the antique building. We kept the tin ceiling."

Theo's Dining Group, which also includes Umi Sushi and Lounge in Crown Point, Theo's Steaks and Seafood in Highland and Avgo in St. John, invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in the renovation.

"We've been in this area for 10 years," Klideris said. "We felt the restaurant was a little outdated. It was time to refresh the restaurant."

The remodeling plays up a vintage feel.

"It gave it more of an old-school feel, more of a speakeasy type of feel to the building," he said. "We added a lot of the color green, wrapped it around the booths. We gave it the look of a supper club. There's a more old-school feel to the steakhouse that matches the historical area of Crown Point. We showed the interior designer old historic photos of how Crown Point might have looked from the 1920s to the 1950s."

The renovation opened up the windows in the front so people would be able to look in more and see what's going on.

"We did some work to the exterior, but there are strict rules to what you can do in the historic area," he said.

Prime Steakhouse did staff training during the shutdown to ensure "the best service we can offer." It added more wine, bourbon, cocktail and martini options, such as by beefing up its selection of small batch bourbons and whiskeys.

The steakhouse switched to new Mozart-style plates with a ring around the edges and a more antique feel to freshen up the plating. It also changed the seasoning for its steaks.

"We of course use sea salt and also large peppercorns, garlic and fresh rosemary," he said. "We finish off each plate with two inches of bone marrow for extra flavor. It adds a more buttery flavor. We cut all our steaks in-house so our butcher provides some of the bone marrow. Some we have to buy from steak suppliers."

Prime Steakhouse sources its ribeyes and porterhouses from Meats by Linz in Calumet City and its filets and New York Strips from Stock Yards.

The restaurant now seats about 125 people, including 10 to 15 at the bar. It wasn't able to entire salvage a wooden bar from the 1908 World's Fair in Chicago so used the part it could save for the top of the hostess desk.

It also updated the kitchen, including with a new broiler that lets chefs sear the steak hotter than before.

"Customers keep asking what we're doing differently with the steaks as they're so much more delicious," he said. "There's been a lot of excitement since we got our doors back open last night. It's been very busy. People have been sticking their head in and can't believe the way it looks."

For more information, visit primesteakhousecp.com or call 219-663-7377.

