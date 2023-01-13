Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' sparks rush to NWI bookstores

Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," has been a smash hit that's driven business to Northwest Indiana bookstores, sparking more interest in reading about the royals.

The memoir filled with explosive revelations about the royal family sold 1.4 million copies in its first week in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, crushing Penguin Random House's first-day sales record. It's already in its second run.

It's led to a rush at Region bookstores like Barnes & Noble in Valparaiso, Books-a-Million in Hobart, and Miles Books and 2nd and Charles in Highland.

It also set single-day sales records at Barnes & Noble.

“It is thrilling as a bookseller to have a massive release like this to start our new year,” said Shannon DeVito, director of books at Barnes & Noble. “We are experiencing the most extraordinary first-day sales, buoyed by the explosive headlines and litany of press. The leaking of extracts has only heightened the frenzy and is drawing customers into our bookstores in amazing numbers.

"The appeal of 'Spare' is vast, piquing the interest of fans and followers of the Sussexes, as well as their critics, and anyone interested in the British royal family.”

Penguin Random House did a print run of 2 million copies for what's expected to be one of the biggest books of the year.

Prince Harry partnered with J.R. Moehringer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning former newspaper reporter and author of "The Tender Bar" who helped Andre Agassi write his autobiography, "Open," and Phil Knight with his memoir, "Shoe Dog" — two of the best-selling memoirs ever.

"We have had a fair share of inquiries and sales," Miles Books owner Jim Roumbos said. "People seem to be willing to read his version of things. It has spurred a renewed interest in books on the royals."

Customers have been seeking out more books about the royal family and past kings and queens at Miles Books in downtown Highland.

"I'm almost sold out on books on" Queen Elizabeth II, he said. "I still have some Diana books in the store."

The much-anticipated bestseller "Spare" has captivated the public imagination with its behind-the-scenes tales of palace intrigue that have lifted the veil on how the royals really live.

"It is a continuation of the fascination with the tragic marriage and untimely death of Princess Diana," Roumbos said. "It's similar to when people see flashing lights, which creates a gawkers' delay."

Already the most commercially successful memoir since Michele Obama's, "Spare" has been published in 16 languages. Lines formed outside some bookstores around the country on the day of its publication.

“While many books by public figures can be fairly categorized as ‘celebrity memoir,’ 'Spare' is not that," Random House Group President and Publisher Gina Centrello said. “Vulnerable and heartfelt, brave and intimate, 'Spare' is the story of someone we may have thought we already knew, but now we can truly come to understand Prince Harry through his own words.

"Looking at these extraordinary first-day sales, readers clearly agree, 'Spare' is a book that demands to be read, and it is a book we are proud to publish.”