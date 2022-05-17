 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Prisoners of war exhibit on display at the Pritzker Military Museum & Library

  • 0
Prisoners of war exhibit on display at the Pritzker Military Museum & Library

A display at the Pritzker Military Museum & Library is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

A new exhibit at the Pritzker Military Museum & Library in downtown Chicago tells what happens when soldiers are captured during war, shining a light on how much prisoner of war experiences can vary.

“Life Behind the Wire: Prisoners of War" is now on display at the museum at 104 S. Michigan Ave. in the Loop. It showcases collections of artifacts from prisoners of war that "expose the struggles, challenges and triumphs of life in captivity."

“Sharing the untold stories of Prisoners of War is vital to our mission,” said Colonel Jennifer N. Pritzker, the founder of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. “We are honored to tell the stories of many brave POWs. This new exhibit explores life behind the wire and how those experiences highlight the perseverance of the citizen-soldier when faced with insurmountable odds."

The exhibit showcases what veterans experienced in captivity during World War II and Vietnam. It includes archival materials, photographs, oral histories and never-before-seen POW items on loan to the museum.

People are also reading…

“What makes this exhibit so unique is that these are real POWs experiences and untold stories,” Museum & Library Curator James Brundage said. “It is one thing to discuss what it was like to be a POW during WWII and Vietnam, but it is another to give attendees visuals to help imagine what life was like for these individuals. This exhibit helps to reassure POWs that their experiences still matter today.”

Visitors can learn about POW's living conditions, what they ate, how they tried to escape, abuse they endured, medical treatments they received and topics they wrote about.

“The PMML remains dedicated to educating the public about military history and how it directly impacts current happenings,” said Susan Rifkin, Pritzker Military Museum & Library Interim President. “Our new exhibit will do just that as we use veterans’ experiences to illustrate how the POW experience changed throughout American military history and how POW perspectives fit into the larger narratives of war.”

Admission is $10 and $8 for seniors, students and teachers.

Children under 12 get in free.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Festival to celebrate Wolf Lake

Festival to celebrate Wolf Lake

An upcoming festival will celebrate Wolf Lake, the sprawling lake that straddles the border of Hammond and Chicago just south of Lake Michigan.

Festival to celebrate Wolf Lake

Festival to celebrate Wolf Lake

An upcoming festival will celebrate Wolf Lake, the sprawling lake that straddles the border of Hammond and Chicago just south of Lake Michigan.

Watch Now: Related Video

Musk Wants Twitter to Prove Bot Claims Before Takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts