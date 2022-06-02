Prisoners of war exhibit on display at the Pritzker Military Museum & Library

A new exhibit at the Pritzker Military Museum & Library in downtown Chicago tells what happens when soldiers are captured during war, shining a light on how much prisoner of war experiences can vary.

“Life Behind the Wire: Prisoners of War" is now on display at the museum at 104 S. Michigan Ave. It showcases artifacts from prisoners of war that "expose the struggles, challenges and triumphs of life in captivity."

“Sharing the untold stories of Prisoners of War is vital to our mission,” said Col. Jennifer N. Pritzker, 'founder of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library. “We are honored to tell the stories of many brave POWs. This new exhibit explores life behind the wire and how those experiences highlight the perseverance of the citizen-soldier when faced with insurmountable odds."

The exhibit showcases what veterans experienced in captivity during World War II and Vietnam. It includes archival materials, photographs, oral histories and never-before-seen POW items on loan to the museum.

“What makes this exhibit so unique is that these are real POWs' experiences and untold stories,” Museum & Library Curator James Brundage said. “It is one thing to discuss what it was like to be a POW during WW II and Vietnam, but it is another to give attendees visuals to help imagine what life was like for these individuals. This exhibit helps to reassure POWs that their experiences still matter today.”

Visitors can learn about POWs' living conditions, what they ate, how they tried to escape, abuse they endured, medical treatments they received and topics they wrote about.

“The PMML remains dedicated to educating the public about military history and how it directly impacts current happenings,” said Susan Rifkin, Pritzker Military Museum & Library interim president. “Our new exhibit will do just that as we use veterans’ experiences to illustrate how the POW experience changed throughout American military history and how POW perspectives fit into the larger narratives of war.”

Admission is $10 and $8 for seniors, students and teachers.

Children younger than 12 get in free.

The exhibit runs through April 2023. Visit www.pritzkermilitary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.