Private equity firm acquires Dwyer Instruments

A private equity firm has acquired Dwyer Instrument, a Michigan City-based company with offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai.

San Francisca-based Arcline Investment Management bought a controlling stake in Dwyer Instruments from the Clark family and company management for an undisclosed sum.

“The Clark family and the Dwyer team have built a strong brand with market-leading sensor and instrumentation solutions for process automation markets," an Arcline spokesperson said. "We believe the company’s differentiated products position it well to serve the growing trend toward greater process automation, connected devices and improved indoor air quality and energy efficiency. We are excited to partner with management to steward the business in its next phase of growth.”

Dwyer Instruments designs and makes sensors and instrumentation for the HVAC, building automation and worldwide process automation markets. Billing itself as a global leader in the sector, it serves more than 20,000 companies across the world, including in original equipment manufacturing and distribution.

The company has more than 93 patents and 40,000 configurable products and services.