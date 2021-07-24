 Skip to main content
Private equity firm acquires Dwyer Instruments
A Dwyer Instruments product is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

A private equity firm has acquired Dwyer Instrument, a Michigan City-based company with offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai.

San Francisca-based Arcline Investment Management bought a controlling stake in Dwyer Instruments from the Clark family and company management for an undisclosed sum.

“The Clark family and the Dwyer team have built a strong brand with market-leading sensor and instrumentation solutions for process automation markets," an Arcline spokesperson said. "We believe the company’s differentiated products position it well to serve the growing trend toward greater process automation, connected devices and improved indoor air quality and energy efficiency. We are excited to partner with management to steward the business in its next phase of growth.”

Dwyer Instruments designs and makes sensors and instrumentation for the HVAC, building automation and worldwide process automation markets. Billing itself as a global leader in the sector, it serves more than 20,000 companies across the world, including in original equipment manufacturing and distribution. 

The company has more than 93 patents and 40,000 configurable products and services.

“From early in the process, it was clear that Arcline understood our business and would be a tremendous fit to carry on the Dwyer legacy," Dwyer Chairman Steve Clark said. "I could not be happier with the outcome and look forward to following the growth of the business in the future.”

Dwyer Instruments' new owner has committed to invest more than $4.3 billion in capital, typically in "thriving middle-market business in high-value industries." It seeks to create value via a management-first approach in sectors like defense, aerospace, life sciences, medical technology, specialty materials and infrastructure services.

For more information, visit www.dwyer-inst.com or www.arcline.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

