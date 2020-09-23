Pro-Trump billboards changed from 'Steelworkers of NW Indiana' to 'Blue Collar Workers of NW Indiana' after union objection

"I am a blue collar worker and past USW member — worked at Inland Steel for seven years in the mills," he said. "I represent the steel workers much better than a career politician."

He said he went to a first USW interview, seeking its endorsement, but for a second interview candidates had to fill out a survey.

"The survey was filled with questions like climate change and the Green New Deal," Leyva said. "That had nothing to do with the protection of the steel industry or working steel workers. So I declined the second interview. Mr. Mrvan can have the endorsement but I will be happy to take the blue collar votes."

Mrvan said he had the support of workers across Northwest Indiana.