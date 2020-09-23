Pro-Trump billboards changed from 'Steelworkers of NW Indiana' to 'Blue Collar Workers of NW Indiana' after union objection

Billboards around Northwest Indiana promoting the reelection of President Donald Trump and the election of 1st District Republican Congressional candidate Mark Leyva have been changed to say they represent "Blue Collar Workers of NW Indiana" after the United Steelworkers union objected to the original "Steelworkers of NW Indiana" citation as misleading.
A group of local rank-and-file union steelworkers posted on social media that they had bought four different digital billboards in the Region, including at the busy, highly visible intersection of U.S. 30 and Interstate 65. The billboards now read "Blue Collar of NW Indiana for Trump 2020 and Mark Leyva for U.S. Congress District 01 Indiana ... Paid for by Proud Blue Collar Workers of NWI."
Members of the group have declined to comment on the record, or have ignored repeated requests for comment.
The United Steelworkers union, which historically has mainly endorsed Democratic candidates, complained that the original "Steelworkers of NW Indiana" seemed deceptive. They planned to send letters to union members and retirees reiterating the union had in fact endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president and North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan for Congress.
"They still don't represent blue-collar workers," USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap said.
Leyva said the billboards reflected the support he had among steelworkers and other blue collar workers.
"I am a blue collar worker and past USW member — worked at Inland Steel for seven years in the mills," he said. "I represent the steel workers much better than a career politician."
He said he went to a first USW interview, seeking its endorsement, but for a second interview candidates had to fill out a survey.
"The survey was filled with questions like climate change and the Green New Deal," Leyva said. "That had nothing to do with the protection of the steel industry or working steel workers. So I declined the second interview. Mr. Mrvan can have the endorsement but I will be happy to take the blue collar votes."
Mrvan said he had the support of workers across Northwest Indiana.
"I am proud to have secured the endorsement from numerous labor organizations throughout Northwest Indiana, including the United Steelworkers, the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, the International Longshoremen's Association, Laborer’s Local 41, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 and the American Federation of Teachers Indiana," Mrvan said. "I have secured this support because I have had a consistent presence in union halls and have walked the picket lines with our union brothers and sisters throughout my career. I believe our workers know of my unwavering commitment to them, and that I look forward to continuing to be a trusted resource and advocate on their behalf in the U.S. House of Representatives."
