Michael Wortham did not originally set out to work in the energy industry, but now relishes the opportunity to help fuel people's lives.
Wortham, BP's associate director of state and government affairs, serves as a liaison between the BP Whiting Refinery and local government, state government and community stakeholders. He works to keep lines of communication open and "address any concerns before they become issues."
"I handle social, state and local affairs and work with elected officials," Wortham said. "It's a good life. I communicate with the local communities and their elected officials, making sure to have one-on-one time. Every day is different. I might be managing outreach in Chicago or working with the United Way or the Urban League of Northwest Indiana on any issues that would impact the community. I work with Whiting, Hammond, East Chicago and also the broader region on issues."
Building relationships
Wortham, who was recently married and lives with his wife in Mokena, Illinois, studied communications at Lewis University in Romeoville and went on to earn a master of public administration degree at Governors State University in University Park.
While volunteering through the AmeriCorps program, he served at Public Allies Chicago under Michelle Obama before she became First Lady of the United States.
"She was awesome," he said. "We would talk about career and life. This was before the Senate. I learned a lot from her problem solving, the way you could identify solutions. We could have chosen anyone to speak to our graduating class and chose her. She was such an inspiration. She was just so relatable and it rubbed off."
Wortham went on to work as associate director of operations of legislative affairs and performance management for the Illinois governor's Office of Management and Budget in Springfield.
In 2010, he decided to leave the public sector and went to work for Enbridge, the pipeline company that has local terminals in Griffith and Schererville.
"The opportunity came up as I was coming out of state government and looking for something to do," he said. "I applied and a couple of weeks later I got a call and came on board. It was a good way to learn about the energy industry."
He worked his way up at Enbridge to becoming senior advisor for state government affairs for the Midwest Region.
In that role, he worked to build relationships with state government officials, local community leaders, trade associations, landowners and other community stakeholders in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio and New York. He advocated on behalf of Enbridge's pipeline business with state lawmakers, regulators and other officials.
"I basically managed public and government affairs in those states, communicating with local, state and federal elected officials and their staff," he said. "It was a lot of travel. I made sure they felt they were being listened to. I built up relationships with elected officials and with the community."
Much of the job entailed communicating what pipeline projects Enbridge was planning.
"I worked to make sure the community had accurate information, he said. "The most time-consuming part of the job was probably making sure the community had accurate information."
Problem solver
Wortham started with BP in June of last year. As associate director of state and government affairs, he works closely with Tom Keilman, the director of government and public affairs for BP's Whiting Business Unit and a well-known figure in the Northwest Indiana business community.
Wortham finds the work rewarding.
"Every day is different," he said. "Every hour is different."
"Mike has been a great addition to the BP team," BP Director of Media Affairs–U.S. Downstream Michael Abendhoff said. "His hard work and commitment to Northwest Indiana communities are incredibly important for BP and the local region. This recognition is well-deserved."
Wortham said he loves the team of people he works with and the opportunity to learn more about such a large company, which has 73,000 employees across 78 countries and pulls in $299 billion a year in operations revenues, including from its 18,700 BP-branded gas stations.
"I've learned in the energy industry how hard the people in the midstream and downstream work so that when people turn on the light switch energy is there," he said. "We're fueling people's lives."
Wortham said he never fails to be impressed by his talented, resourceful colleagues whom he can collaborate with, whether in-state or across the globe.
"You see people walking around solving problems," he said. "Even if you haven't thought about it, someone has thought about it. It's a company thinking about the future of energy and looking around the corner to see what's next."
He views himself as a problem solver and likes getting the job done.
"I walked into the energy industry without a history and worked my way up until I came on to BP," he said. "I look forward to having a long career and working my way up to broader things. There's a lot of opportunity at BP. There's a lot of learning as well. The overall team is strong."