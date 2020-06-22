PROFESSIONALS TO WATCH: Dr. Dwight Tyndall uses his talents to help others

"I can close the surgery and go home and not worry about it. Surgery is working on someone's body so that is different. We don't have 'do over,'" Tyndall said.

One patient Tyndall recently helped solve a long-time health issue was Perry Friedl, who lives in Mokena, Illinois.

Tyndall did outpatient surgery April 29 on two compressed nerves Friedl had in his back. Friedl said he had back problems for 20 years and had gone to a number of doctors who weren't able to help him.

"Dr. Tyndall was the first in 20 years to tell me what caused my problem and why. In the past, doctors had never pointed out my exact problem," Friedl said.

Friedl, who is retired and was in Florida when his back issues most recently started acting up, credits Tyndall's staff, including his clinical spine coordinator, Carrie Mis-Lietz.

Mis-Lietz worked with him, even though he was out-of-town, and got him scheduled for his surgery.

"I live in Mokena, almost an hour away from Munster but it was worth it. He (Tyndall) is just outstanding. He's just a phenomenal doctor. I can't say enough about that doctor and his support staff," Friedl said.