PROFESSIONALS TO WATCH: Dr. Dwight Tyndall uses his talents to help others

Dr. Dwight Tyndall was a teenager when he moved with his family from his native Jamaica to New York City.
It was a life changing move of which Tyndall has only positive things to say.
"America is still the shining city upon the hill as former President Ronald Reagan said. America is about being inclusive," Tyndall said.
Tyndall lived with his dad in the Bronx section of New York City, finishing high school there and graduating from the New York University School of Medicine, and also serving his internship there in general surgery.
He later served as a resident in orthopedic surgery at Stanford University Medical Center in Palo Alto, California, and served as a fellow in spine surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery at Cornell University Medical Center in New York City.
Tyndall also was research project director at the Hospital for Special Surgery–Cornell University Medical Center in New York City.
Tyndall said he realized early on that he wanted to become a physician.
"I took stock of my abilities and realized I had some gifts. I loved science and wanted to help people," Tyndall said.
Tyndall said what he finds the most rewarding about his job is when he finds a challenging case and then knowing he has handled it well.
"I can close the surgery and go home and not worry about it. Surgery is working on someone's body so that is different. We don't have 'do over,'" Tyndall said.
One patient Tyndall recently helped solve a long-time health issue was Perry Friedl, who lives in Mokena, Illinois.
Tyndall did outpatient surgery April 29 on two compressed nerves Friedl had in his back. Friedl said he had back problems for 20 years and had gone to a number of doctors who weren't able to help him.
"Dr. Tyndall was the first in 20 years to tell me what caused my problem and why. In the past, doctors had never pointed out my exact problem," Friedl said.
Friedl, who is retired and was in Florida when his back issues most recently started acting up, credits Tyndall's staff, including his clinical spine coordinator, Carrie Mis-Lietz.
Mis-Lietz worked with him, even though he was out-of-town, and got him scheduled for his surgery.
"I live in Mokena, almost an hour away from Munster but it was worth it. He (Tyndall) is just outstanding. He's just a phenomenal doctor. I can't say enough about that doctor and his support staff," Friedl said.
Mis-Lietz, a registered nurse, who has worked for Tyndall for 12 years, also has praise for Tyndall.
"I like the fact that he values my opinion and his conservative approach into everyone's surgery. He's a very intelligent surgeon but doesn't rush everyone to surgery," Mis-Lietz said.
Her duties include running the clinic with Tyndall, scheduling surgeries, discussing treatment plans, and serving as a liaison for the patients.
Mis-Lietz said she likes the fact that Tyndall is "down to earth."
"I can call him at night and apologize and he says it's not a bother. He's always available for me and for his patients," Mis-Lietz said.
Tyndall, who writes a column for The Times of Northwest Indiana called Ask Dr. Spine, has won a number of awards, including, most recently, the Compassionate Doctor Award, Patients' Choice Award and On Time Doctor.
During COVID-19, Tyndall said he especially enjoyed spending time and working on school-related projects with his youngest daughter, 10, and doing a lot of walking.
Tyndall said he also was able to pursue his love of painting, particularly still life work.
"It's something I find very challenging," Tyndall said.
Besides his clinical practice, Tyndall is actively involved in both research and industry activities with focuses on promoting outpatient spine surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery and their clinical benefits.
