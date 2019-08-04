A back injury can lead to many other complications, but Dr. Zeshan Hyder, with Bone and Joint Specialists of Northwest Indiana, has earned renown in the field of spinal surgery by pioneering minimally invasive techniques.
Dr. Hyder, 41, was born and raised in Chicago and remains an avid Bears and Cubs fan. His father was an engineer and his mother an accountant, but Hyder said it was sort of assumed he would become a doctor because both his brother and sister are doctors.
He decided to enter a career as an orthopedic spine surgeon when he noticed how many areas of spinal surgery needed improvements, and could benefit from advances in technology and surgical technique.
“Traditional open spine surgery required a large incision to access the spine,” a spokesman for Hyder said. “He noticed that patients could greatly benefit from minimally invasive surgery and made it his goal to advance and improve this technique.”
Although his parents both worked, they couldn’t afford to pay for his medical schooling, so Hyder worked a lot of hours at various fast food restaurants to earn the money for school when he graduated cum laude from Illinois University.
Hyder received his medical degree from Midwestern University and completed his fellowship at the Texas Back Institute in Plano, Texas. He trained at several Chicago hospitals, including Advocate Christ Hospital, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and the University of Chicago’s Weiss Memorial Hospital.
He joined the Bone and Joint Specialists in 2012 and became a partner five years ago. Bone and Joint Specialists will be opening a fourth location in September at the Cardinal medical campus at Main Street and U. S. 41 in Highland. The other offices are in Merrillville, Hobart and Valparaiso.
Passion for progress
Now considered a pioneer in the field of minimally invasive spine surgery, his passion for progress has led him to seek constant improvements in his surgical techniques and in-patient care. He has been voted Best in the Region for spine care for the last five years and is known for his skill in helping patients return to life as it was before they suffered back and neck pain.
Hyder lectures nationally and internationally on his techniques for minimally invasive surgery, TrueMIS, and his hands-on teaching through labs and observation of live surgery helps to advance spine surgery and bring minimally invasive options to patients the world over.
As a doctor and a teacher, Hyder works to improve patient health by participating in studies that can offer patients even more pain relief options. Many patients can find pain relief through stabilization and strengthening exercises, so physical therapy is often the first step in treatment. If that doesn’t work, Hyder can provide pain management through injections of anti-inflammatory or nerve-blocking medicines.
For the majority of patients, those options are enough, but, if they fail to correct the problem and give the patient a good quality of life, that’s when Hyder applies his TrueMIS technique to repair the damage without the need for a long recovery time. Not only does his technique minimize the loss of blood, it also spares the muscles.
Using a small incision instead of a midline incision along the spine, the main back stabilizer muscle is spared and, in many cases, the patient is able to go home the same day. Every procedure is done with the same hand-picked teach of seven experienced professionals trained in his TrueMIS. So far, the team has performed more than 4,300 TrueMIS procedures.
Hyder recently launched a new Web site, true-mis.com, for those seeking more information about spine conditions and treatments, and he is constantly working on new methods and techniques to improve treatment for his patients.
"We do things a lot differently," Hyder said. "We want to change the stigma of back surgery by doing minimally invasive surgery. The important thing is surgery is the last tool. A majority of the patients can get better with other treatments.”
Now living in Munster, Hyder and his wife Angela have three children. They met while she was working as a surgical technician at Franciscan St. Margaret Mercy South Hospital in Dyer. Angela is a stay-at-home mom, taking the kids to their various activities serving as a volunteer in their kids’ school. The Hyders enjoy living a healthy and active lifestyle. Hyder and his wife work out together five or six times a week and are nutritionally conscious.
In addition to attending Cubs’ and Bears’ games, Hyder enjoys listening to music and going to concerts, staying physically fit through weightlifting, boxing and kickboxing, and race car driving.
Hyder said he got involved in racing through a buddy and currently drives a Porsche GT30 at tracks in South Haven, Mich., Joliet, Elkhart and elsewhere. He said the sport is more about trying to improve lap times and isn’t really racing. However, there are other cars on the track, and it does get competitive. He said his son shares his interest in cars and “knows every car there is.”