Jennifer Montague has made a good career in the field of energy, and perhaps it’s because she seems to have a lot of it herself.
A native of the south side of Chicago, she got her undergraduate degree at Stanford University in quantitative economics and feminist studies. During the summers, she interned at Amoco, and the company paid her tuition when she went on to get her MBA in finance and marketing at the University of Chicago.
“I always worked on the petrochemical side,” Montague, now 50, said of her internships. “One summer it was in the accounting department. Then I spent one in product management and one in marketing.”
She eventually spent 19 years working for Amoco, 11 in the petrochemical end of the business and the remaining eight in the refining and marketing side. Her experiences during that time included running the credit card group, spending four years in London and then two years in internal communications followed by time in the external communications division.
“I did communications for the biofuels business and then the alternative energy business dealing with wind, solar, geothermal and recapture,” she said.
Montague left BP/Amoco in early 2010 to go to Commonwealth Edison for more than eight years as director of marketing and then director of revenue management on the customer operations side, collecting the money and helping provide support for people having trouble paying their bills.
“My last job was director of strategy and technology as manager of four departments,” Montague said.
Those departments included customer experience, where she was in charge of finding better ways of improving relations with customers and training employees to treat customers better; the echannels department, which managed the website and all the social media and interactive voice response as well as the mobile app for paying bills or reporting an outage; the customer relations department, which handled complaints that had risen to the senior executive or state utility board level, and the strategy for customer operations organization.
Eye on the future
She left all that in November to go work for NIPSCO, where she is now the vice president of communications and external affairs.
“What attracted me to NIPSCO was I was really interested in what NIPSCO was doing on the energy future. We are shutting down coal-fired plants and moving to renewable energy. This will save about $4 billion by 2028 and reduce emissions by 90 percent.
“What is exciting to me is this decision was driven by economics, not politics,” Montague said. “I’m excited to join the team to communicate that and explain to the community what we are doing and that we are trying to insure the broader reliability of the grid. We will be making upgrades to the transmission and distribution system so it is a smooth transition to the new system.
“I’m also excited NIPSCO is doing so much economic development in the area. We can really positively impact the city and the economy overall and bring back jobs and industry to the area.”
Montague also wants to spread the energy gospel, telling the next generation coming into the job market of the opportunities in the field of energy.
“I’ve spent my entire career in energy, and it’s made a good life for my family. I want to get the message out that they could get a good life in energy. I’ve had a wide variety of jobs in energy, and I want to explain that to young people, especially minorities.”
Making a difference
One of her duties as vice president is to manage the company’s charitable contributions program.
“NIPSCO focuses a lot on things it can do for the community. We have the NISOURCE Foundation that offers a number of grants nonprofits can apply for, and our public affairs managers also contribute to various programs. This year we are concentrating on seniors’ programs, like Meals on Wheels.”
When she started at NIPSCO, Montague launched the Youth Ambassador Program as a result of discussions with the NAACP and the East Chicago Ministerial Alliance. It teaches African-American high school students about things like renewable resources and then pays them to go to community events and share that information with the public.
“It’s one way to show we are authentic and trying to make a difference,” she said.
She has been married to Reg Montague, a chemical engineer who works as a project management consultant for Integrated Project Management Corporation, for 20 years and the couple has two children, Ariel, 17, and William, 14. In her spare time Jennifer directs the children’s choir at her church and sings in the inspirational choir. She enjoys shopping with her friends, reading fiction and spending time with her family, including her parents, who live in the same building as she and her family.