New England born and raised Katie Holderby wanted to go to a Big 10 school, so she applied and was accepted to Purdue University.
That Midwest college selection played a huge part in determining her future life and career.
"I grew up on the East Coast and I was told you'll marry a farmer if you go to Purdue — and I did," Holderby said.
She and her husband, Daniel, met while attending Purdue.
"He's a grain farmer and farms 5,000 acres," Holderby said. The Holderbys make their home in Crown Point. "I commute north and he commutes south."
Holderby, 50, serves as executive vice president and chief projects officer for the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority, which is based in Hammond.
Their daughter, Reagan, attends Purdue, and their son, Mitchell, attends Butler.
Holderby grew up in Duxbury, Massachusetts, located a short distance from the historic Plymouth and not far from Boston. Her dad was a plumber and her mom a social worker.
Holderby married a year after graduating from Purdue, from which she received a degree in management.
She worked a short time for Sheraton in Chicago before applying and getting a job with the SSCVA. She started working in 1993 initially as director of sales and marketing at the then-Merrillville based office on Broadway.
The year she started at the SSCVA turned out to be a pivotal year for tourism, since it was the year state legislators approved laws allowing casinos.
"That changed a lot. The hotel inventory needs changed," Holderby said.
Other big changes that would impact area tourism in coming years included the closing of the Radisson Hotel in Merrillville and the shift to the leisure market and family recreation and sports.
The SSCVA even created a sports department in 2006 to focus on the openings in the future including the Crown Point Sportsplex, the Hammond Sportsplex & Community Center and Purdue University Northwest men's club ice hockey starting in the fall of 2019.
"We've also tried to focus on non-traditional sports as well," Holderby said.
Other major tourism attractions in Northwest Indiana include Fair Oaks Farm and the Shrine of Christ's Passion.
"I go to trade shows to promote those attractions," Holderby said.
One of the regional tourist attractions to get an important leg up this year was the Indiana Dunes, which received designation as a national park.
"It's a huge coup. With the park being named 61st national park, that puts it on the national list."
The park "hasn't changed, but just one word will make a huge difference," Holderby said.
One of the more recent campaigns by SSCVA, and partnered with private partners including The Times Media Co., is the social and digital campaign called Move to Indiana which targets Illinois residents who are looking to make a change.
The campaign highlights 10 benefits they will receive when they move to Indiana, including significantly lower taxes, access to health care and green spaces, as well as a great place to do business.
"It ties into tourism," Holderby said, "because where people want to visit, they want to live."
Holderby said her job is to sell Northwest Indiana as great place to visit and live and that includes her serving on a number of boards including the Indiana State Festival Association.
"We produce one of the largest Indiana State Festival guides, some 500,000 copies," Holderby said of the association. "I'm always trying to promote and it always comes back to tourism."
Holderby said that with the closing and demolition of the Radisson Hotel and its meeting and event facilities, the SSCVA is looking toward the building of another convention center in the area.
"People need to remember it's not just about hotels but restaurants, gas stations and other attractions. I feel strongly it is an important part of the equation. Hopefully it will come about in the near future," Holderby said.
Speros Batistatos, the SSCVA's president and CEO, said he's worked with Holderby for 26 years, hiring her in 1993 as the third person in his then office of two.
"She was the second professional hired as we were growing the organization. The three of us jelled and moved the organization ahead. She's dynamic and personal. I never have to look over my shoulder or think twice," Batistatos said.
Batistatos said he would never presume to call himself Holderby's "boss."
"We have a partnership. She takes care of the stuff inside the organization and I take care of the outside," Batistatos said. "Katie is just Katie. She's a rock star."