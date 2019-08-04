Kirk Cordill's love of cars developed at an early age and has led to a career that's taken him around the world. Now dealer principal at BMW of Schererville and the new Jaguar Land Rover South Shore, Cordill said he's fortunate to have had the opportunity to turn that interest into a successful career.
"Cars are my passion," he said. "To be able to combine a passion with a profession is awesome."
Cordill has been at the BMW dealership since 2015. The Jaguar Land Rover dealership opened in Scherville in May on a 5-acre site on U.S. 30.
The 30,000-square-foot showroom and service center employs about 25 people. The showroom and lot is full of Jaguars and Land Rover models, including the Discovery, the Discovery Sport, the Range Rover, the Range Rover Sport, the Evoque, the Evoque Convertible and the Velar. It also offers a variety of used cars, pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles.
Cordill said the dealership has had success in its early months.
"We're happy with where we're at so far," he said. "Jaguar Land Rover is really happy with where we're at so far."
Cordill developed the dealership with Joe Serra, president of Michigan-based Serra Automotive, where Cordill has his first job out of college.
A global career
Cordill, 49, grew up in Mishawaka and attended Hillsdale College in Michigan, earning a bachelor's degree in finance with a minor in philosophy. He went to work for Serra, which runs a network of 42 dealerships representing in seven states, in Grand Blanc, Michigan, as financial analyst and controller. He worked there several years before returning to school to earn an MBA at the University of Notre Dame.
Cordill then went to work for BMW, and served as a senior executive for two decades including 11 years abroad.
Cordill worked in the late 1990s in Munich, Germany, for the company's chief financial officer. He wrote the CFO's English speeches and other material. On trips to Britain, Cordill had the opportunity to tour Land Rover plants, something he calls beneficial now that he's running a Land Rover dealership.
In 2008, at age 38, Cordill was given the opportunity to become managing director and CEO at BMW Group Financial Services in China. He spent five years in China, leaving Beijing in 2013 to lead BMW Group Financial Services U.S. in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
After two years in New Jersey, Cordill returned to Indiana as dealer principal at Serra Automotive Group's BMW of Schererville at 1400 U.S. 41. He also married his wife, Wendy, that year. Cordill and his family live in Oak Brook, Illinois.
A local business
Cordill said the Jaguar Land Rover dealership has gotten a good response from the community. He estimated the turn-out for the its grand opening at 350-400 people.
"One of the things that's been pleasantly surprising is the amount of service customers that have come in," he said. Region owners of Land Rovers and Jaguars have made the South Shore dealership their own, though they bought the cars elsewhere.
The South Shore dealership is one of only two selling Jaguars and Land Rovers in Indiana. The nearest to the Region is in Chicago.
"We're covering a wide geographic area," Cordill said. "We've seen pretty good interest out of the South Bend/Mishawaka area," as well as Lafayette, Warsaw and other communities.
Cordill and the BMW and Jaguar Land Rover businesses support local organizations including the American Heart Association and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana.
"Those are the two organizations we support very heavily locally," he said. "We have a philosophy of giving back to the community."
Support for the heart association includes an annual fundraiser.