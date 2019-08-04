Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor credits his late father, Charles, with being his central role model and mentor.
"I don't have many heroes in my life. My dad was one of the few heroes in my life. He taught me so much, not just through his words but through his actions," Snedecor said.
After having served nearly three terms as Hobart's mayor, Snedecor won the Democratic primary election in May and he is expected to begin serving a fourth term in 2020.
No Republicans ran in the primary, and none have signed up to oppose Snedecor in the general election.
Snedecor, 60, grew up in Gary, near the Hobart border, and graduated in 1977 from Lew Wallace High School.
"Our backyard was almost in Hobart," Snedecor said.
He attended Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting and received an associate of science degree in law enforcement.
Snedecor graduated from college at age 20 and had to wait until he turned 21, in February of 1980, to apply for a job with the Hobart Police Department.
"I was sworn in to the Hobart Police Department in June of 1980 on a force that had only 30 officers," Snedecor said.
Snedecor said as a new police officer he called upon the things he learned from his dad, a life insurance salesman, while growing up.
"He stood for principles and didn't waiver. It's one of the things I've tried to follow as a police officer and a mayor. If you stay the course, at the end of time people will respect that you stood strong and didn't waiver," Snedecor said.
Snedecor worked as a police officer in Hobart for 27 years and served as chief of police for four and one-half years.
New leadership
In 2007, when he decided to run against then Mayor Linda Buzinec, he felt like the city was ready to move in a progressive direction.
"The timing for new leadership was that time," Snedecor said.
Snedecor was elected in the fall of 2007 and was sworn in on Jan. 1, 2008.
That fall, Snedecor said he probably experienced one of the biggest challenges of his career as mayor with the floods that ravaged Hobart and Northwest Indiana.
"My time as a police officer and chief helped prepare me for that time ... It was almost miraculous to see the way the city responded," Snedecor said.
During his past 11 years as mayor, the city has come a long way, with a 300 percent increase in jobs, the rebirth of the downtown and the tackling of infrastructure project improvements no would thought would be taken on, Snedecor said.
Increasing the housing stock for the expected new residents who will be moving into Hobart is also at the forefront of his mind.
Snedecor points to some 400 homes being built on the north end as part of Cressmoor Park development.
Hobart's residential growth was halted for years due to the state sewer moratorium issued in 1974.
"The city didn't progress and we're still playing catchup," Snedecor said.
The city is still looking to unite residents from old Hobart versus the area of Ross Township, including Southlake Mall, annexed in the mid-1990s. Snedecor sees that move as a success.
He said he has received feedback from Ross Township residents, who were once strongly opposed to the annexation, tell him they are happy about being part of Hobart.
"We've continued to unite as a community, the old Hobart versus the annexed area," Snedecor said.
Hobart Fire Chief Randy Smith, who was appointed to that position on Nov. 4, 2017, said he and the mayor share a history of Hobart together starting back when both were rookies back in the 1980s.
Smith was a rookie firefighter and Snedecor a rookie police officer.
"He (Snedecor) came on before I did. We had several instances where we worked together. We attended training together and now we're back together again," Smith said.
Smith said he's worked for several mayors and finds Snedecor exceptional.
"His leadership style is enhanced from coming up from the police department and being a department head. He's had the experience. He's been there and done that. That makes a difference. Instead of a political background he comes from a real world background," Smith said.
Smith added: "He's been the guy who tried to stretch the budget. He encourages us to think outside the box. He doesn't micromanage. If it's a tough decision to be made he will say it's up to you chief. It makes it a pleasure to work for him."