PROFESSIONALS TO WATCH: Miranda and John O’Block want everyone to be at home at Tavern on Main

"My mom always owned a business," Miranda said, adding, "I grew up in it. It's all I know."

Miranda continued to work for her mom but also worked at First Midwest Bank in Crown Point and for the city of Crown Point in the clerk-treasurer's office for a time.

"I loved that job," Miranda said.

Peggy Lurtz, former chief deputy clerk-treasurer for Crown Point, said she first met Miranda at First Midwest Bank in Crown Point.

"I would do my daily banking and she always had a smile on her face and I got her to work for us," Lurtz said.

Miranda conveyed that same friendly personality while working at the clerk-treasurer's office.

"She always was a favorite with customers and she always had a big heart," Lurtz said, adding, "part of the reason she is successful is she is a good listener and loves people. She is a good reader of people."

Lurtz, who attended Miranda and John's Las Vegas wedding, said the two make a good couple because both bring their unique abilities to the table.

"They are a very successful couple," Lurtz said.