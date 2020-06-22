PROFESSIONALS TO WATCH: Miranda and John O’Block want everyone to be at home at Tavern on Main

It was a gamble that paid off big time.
John and Miranda O'Block got married in Las Vegas in early 2016 and later that year opened their first business together, Tavern on the Main in downtown Crown Point.
"The opportunity came up in 2016," Miranda O'Block said.
It was an opportunity, originally involving three other owners, the newlyweds couldn't resist, since they both loved downtown Crown Point and saw the potential.
John, 37 and Miranda, 30, first met in 2012 when at a wedding.
"We stood up in a wedding together. Fate brought us together," Miranda O'Block said.
Miranda had grown up in Crown Point and had worked for her mother, Barb Sexton, in the restaurant business, including at Amore, formerly located in downtown Crown Point.
John grew up in Munster, graduated from Munster High School and received an associate degree in culinary arts, and also did a tattoo apprenticeship.
He had previously owned Stephano's Pizzeria in Lansing and Sure Fire tattoo parlor in Lynwood.
Tavern on the Main, at 136 S. Main St., is described as a Chicago style gastropub, craft bar and eatery.
"We wanted to create a place where everybody feels comfortable and at home," Miranda said.
The restaurant/pub owned by the O'Blocks is housed in the building that was once The Front Gate retail shop.
Other partners in the original partnership were former Hammond Mayor Thomas Mayor McDermott Sr., Tommy Forbes, who was the chef of the restaurant, and Sexton.
The restaurant, at 136 S. Main St., just east of the Old Lake County Courthouse, seats around 75 people, not including the patio area.
Diners can enjoy their meals at tables or at the bar.
John and Miranda became the sole owners of the restaurant after the other partners moved on to other things.
"In 2019 we owned the business 100%," Miranda said.
Miranda, a 2008 Crown Point High School graduate, said she grew up in the restaurant business.
Sexton said she "forced" her daughter into the restaurant business, starting with her as a busboy. Miranda then moved on to bartending to managing and now ownership.
"She's always been a people person even as a little girl. She likes to make everybody happy," Sexton said. "I think the restaurant was her calling. I'm definitely proud of what she's done."
Her mom's restaurants included the former Amore and Tommy B's in Aberdeen.
"My mom always owned a business," Miranda said, adding, "I grew up in it. It's all I know."
Miranda continued to work for her mom but also worked at First Midwest Bank in Crown Point and for the city of Crown Point in the clerk-treasurer's office for a time.
"I loved that job," Miranda said.
Peggy Lurtz, former chief deputy clerk-treasurer for Crown Point, said she first met Miranda at First Midwest Bank in Crown Point.
"I would do my daily banking and she always had a smile on her face and I got her to work for us," Lurtz said.
Miranda conveyed that same friendly personality while working at the clerk-treasurer's office.
"She always was a favorite with customers and she always had a big heart," Lurtz said, adding, "part of the reason she is successful is she is a good listener and loves people. She is a good reader of people."
Lurtz, who attended Miranda and John's Las Vegas wedding, said the two make a good couple because both bring their unique abilities to the table.
"They are a very successful couple," Lurtz said.
In addition to owning Tavern on the Main, John also is owner of Sure Fire Tattoos, located above the restaurant.
During COVID-19, the couple continued with carry-outs only, but were expecting to open up the restaurant sometime in June.
Both said they came up with a concept and foods to serve as a result of their travels through the United States as well as to Turkey, Israel and Greece.
Some of their specialties include appetizers such as Scotch egg twins and chicken and waffle cones and crispy cauliflowers.
Main entrees include filet medallions, fresh Atlantic salmon and cocoa chili rubbed bone-in pork chops.
