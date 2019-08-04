When you talk with the Rev. Bob Bouwer, be prepared to hear “wow” and “joy” in the conversation. The energetic senior pastor of the six-area Faith Church (Reformed Church in America) — that’s right, six — calls the Dyer church his home church in his hometown.
Bouwer says when he came to the Dyer Faith Church in 1990 there were 250 members, "but God decided there would be more.” Today the Dyer congregation numbers 2,500 souls. As many churches see membership declining, Bouwer says his own church’s growth is about outreach.
“God gave me a real passion for connecting people with God. I’m just responding to what I think God wants — the people who are outside the church," Bouwer said. "I sought to keep multiplying that and encouraging our church to invite people to meet Jesus.”
Bouwer says that, too often, people don’t see the church as a “Wow” but more like a “Whoa. What do I have to do?”
“People want to go to a church with 'wow.' Many churches are kind of sterile or boring. The God of the Bible is not a boring God," Bouwer said. "I told the congregation we need to be 'wow.'”
That includes helping members shift their focus from personal preferences to biblical principles. In other words, change, and that’s not always welcome.
Bouwer explains that many people who fight change are holding onto their personal preferences instead of what the Bible says.
“We stopped using the organ and went to a band approach to music," Bouwer said. "Some had a preference for the organ, yet that word is not in the Bible.”
When one man claimed the drum is an instrument of the devil, Bouwer suggested he would look for an organ in the Bible and the man would look for drums.
“Drums are in the Bible. Once our church began to understand the difference between preference and biblical, that’s when they began to accept the changes," Bouwer said. "The message is the same, but the method has to change in delivering the gospel of Jesus.”
Beyond the wow factor is the joy factor.
“We seek the joy. The world takes a lot of joy away, from politics to personal problems," Bouwer said. "Being around our church is a joyful experience.”
Reaching out
Community outreach means being aware of its needs. Learning of an impoverished church school, Dyer Faith Church asked itself how it could help. The result is Faith Church members’ hands-on upgrades to the school. At the church, there are recovery programs for substance abuse, and people with disabilities are welcomed.
“Some churches may even subtly reject disabled children because they can be disruptive or need extra attention, but we have hundreds of volunteers for them," Bouwer said. "When a parent says, ‘Wow, you want our disabled child here,’ I light up to hear that 'wow.'”
Bouwer says it’s essential to let people see that the congregation loves each other and people outside the church. “That, and the joyful worship service, brings people to the ultimate wow, which is God," Bouwer said.
Outreach includes thinking strategically about social media.
"We try to do a wow there, studying what people outside the church might see in our church’s community and service," Bouwer said. "What will make people want to be a part of this? Then the most rewarding part is seeing people’s lives being changed in the person of Jesus Christ, see someone broken and messed up and encounter Jesus and find peace in the Lord.”
Being senior pastor for six churches, with Dyer the largest, isn’t easy.
"Managing such a large movement in ministry can be difficult and really busy, but I have a tremendous support staff of pastors and staff in different capacities,” said Bouwer, whom people call Pastor Bob.
His success in growing church attendance led to his presentation of a Northwest Indiana TEDx talk titled “The Wow Factor.”
For Bouwer, stepping away from the many demands of ministry means jogging — though it’s also a time for reflecting on his ministry. He runs marathons through Team World Vision, a nonprofit that raises money for clean water for those in need.
“I’m also kind of a sports geek,” he chuckled. “I love watching the Bears, the Cubs, all of that.”
Two other activities bring him joy. He and his wife, Laurie, have four grown kids and six grandchildren, with two more due in August, and, “I’m loving every moment of it.” He and Laurie also enjoy going to different coffee shops.
Bouwer begins every morning with a cup of coffee and the Bible, reading a chapter each day in the Four Year Reading Plan, which finishes the entire Bible in four years.
“I’ve done this four times. You have a chance to absorb each chapter, and it holds you accountable," Bouwer said.
And for about 2,000 of the Dyer church parishioners, it’s another joy.