Randy Hall, owner and president of Luxor Homes, became interested in the field of real estate at an early age.
“My interest has always been in the fields of finance and accounting,” he said. “Early on, I learned about the relationship between home building and home financing. I realized there was potential to utilize my interest in the financial side and combine it with commercial and residential development.”
After college, Hall worked at a local commercial bank for several years. “I decided to leverage my home and take a shot at entrepreneurship,” he said. “I have been fortunate to expand these experiences into development, construction, and investment.”
It’s been 25 years since Hall began Luxor Homes, his home building business. During that time, Luxor has grown to become one of the top value-driven custom home builders in Northwest Indiana.
“As the president of Luxor, I find every day to be an adventure interacting with a diverse demographic of clients, vendors, subcontractors and strategic partners,” Hall said. “Helping people realize their dreams of home ownership is very rewarding.”
Based on his experience in the field of financing, Hall realized early on that every household’s history, current situation and needs were unique. That led to providing programs through Luxor such as rent-to-own that helps customers achieve home ownership.
“Our unique rent-to-own program allows responsible families that have had a unique financial challenge but maintain a good job and responsible finances an opportunity to get into home ownership,” Hall said. “Not everyone’s situation is the same, and we try to take outstanding circumstances into consideration.”
Luxor currently builds about 50 homes annually, with communities in Crown Point, Winfield, Hobart, Merrillville and Valparaiso. Luxor has built over 400 homes in the past 15 years. About 20 percent of Luxor’s annual business originates from current customer referrals.
In addition to their rent-to-own program, they can connect customers with a credit repair service that can help them achieve their goal of home ownership. “We are able to offer assistance to customers when it comes to dealing with banks, title companies, and municipalities,” Hall said.
Home Builders Association
In 2018, Hall was elected president of the Home Builders Association of Northwest Indiana. The HBA is a not-for-profit trade association of builders and associated industry professionals dedicated to promoting the American Dream of home ownership.
“The Home Builders Association of NWI offers education, support, legislative representation and communication between some of the best builders in Lake and Porter county and the general public,” Hall said. “By using an HBA builder, the public gets a professional who has committed to ethical, moral, and quality standards, and gets an additional resource for education and communication during the building process.”
As a member of the HBA for several years through Luxor, Hall saw the benefit for those who wanted to build their dream home. “As one of the larger local market builders, I felt Luxor Homes owed the community a commitment to community professional education and involvement uniquely offered by the HBA of NWI,” he said. “In the HBA, I found a group of professionals with common goals, commitment, and challenges. This sharing of values has created many unique opportunities and relationships.”
The HBA of NWI represents more than 275 members involved in home building, remodeling, multifamily construction, property management, subcontracting, design, housing finance, building products manufacturing and other aspects of residential and light commercial construction.
HBA of NWI is an affiliated association of the Indiana Builders Association and the National Association of Home Builders from which the Home Builders Association received membership charters for Porter and Lake Counties in Indiana.
“When a customer deals with builders that are members of the HBA, they have the comfort of knowing their builder adheres to the local standards of excellence,” Hall said. “I’m proud to be part of the organization and what it represents for homeowners.”
Hall is especially proud of the community involvement of both the HBA and Luxor.
“During my tenure as president I am particularly proud of the organizations’ outreach to involve multiple community charities,” he said. “I hope to continue such efforts not only through involvement in the HBA management but as a community member.”
His community involvement includes helping the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana, Opportunity Enterprises, and St. Jude House in Crown Point.