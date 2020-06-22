PROFESSIONALS TO WATCH: Ryan Elinkowski makes a difference as director of St. Jude House

Burrell, who founded in his basement in Gary a photo lab business, promised to St. Jude he would do something if his business was successful, Elinkowski said.

In addition to being a family violence prevention center, there are also legal advocates and children's advocates available and a staff at the center 24/7, Elinkowski said.

"Our goal is to get families on a path of self-sufficiency and to break the cycle of violence. We're an emergency site and our goal is to keep people safe," Elinkowski said.

Elinkowski said St. Jude Center is seeing an uptick now from COVID-19.

"We've had to look at space and not putting anyone at risk," Elinkowski said.

The center has 40 beds and nine rooms with a 20 person staff.

At one time men were not allowed in, but are now,

"We do serve (abused) men but it's a very small number of about 1%," Elinkowski said.

The majority who come to the center are economically disadvantaged, but some are not.

"We use the word survivor a lot," Elinkowski said.