PROFESSIONALS TO WATCH: Ryan Elinkowski makes a difference as director of St. Jude House

Ryan Elinkowski knew at an early age that he wanted to pursue a career helping others.
"I've always wanted to work in a place where you can make a difference," Elinkowski said.
It was as an eighth grader at St. Mary's in Crown Point that he volunteered to take part in a youth group project at St. Jude House, which had just opened.
"It was right around the beginning of St. Jude House, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year in October," Elinkowski said.
Elinkowski, a graduate of Andrean High School in Merrillville, earned his bachelor of arts degree in human development with specialization in child and family services from Purdue University Calumet.
He got his first professional job at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana in Cedar Lake, starting as athletic director in 2011. He then moved to St. Jude House in 2012, working as a manager of client assistance/charge advocate.
Elinkowski said he picked his major in human development thinking he would go into a teaching career.
"Initially teaching, which is what I did get to go into at Boys & Girls Club," Elinkowski said.
He interned at both St. Jude House and Boys & Girls Club.
"That was unique because I care about both organizations," Elinkowski said.
Elinkowski returned to Boys & Girls Club in 2015, where he served as program director and club director before coming back to his present position with St. Jude House in 2018.
It's a job he loves.
"I just love people, the community and my team. I always talk about my team ... Everyone has such an important role," Elinkowski said.
Mary Govert, who served as a director at St. Jude House for 14 years, and under whom Elinkowski worked, calls him "a kind and gentle man."
"He has a wonderful work ethic and was always willing to learn and always wanting to do more than 100%. If he had questions he would come to you for an appropriate answer," Govert said.
Govert talked about Elinkowski's "genuine heart working with people and especially with children."
"He is just a wonderful person and someone you can tell has a heart for doing good for people and advancing them the best he can," Govert said.
St. Jude House, a family violence prevention center and shelter in Crown Point, was founded by businessman Don Burrell of Burrell Imaging.
"He teamed up with the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago," Elinkowski said.
Burrell, who founded in his basement in Gary a photo lab business, promised to St. Jude he would do something if his business was successful, Elinkowski said.
In addition to being a family violence prevention center, there are also legal advocates and children's advocates available and a staff at the center 24/7, Elinkowski said.
"Our goal is to get families on a path of self-sufficiency and to break the cycle of violence. We're an emergency site and our goal is to keep people safe," Elinkowski said.
Elinkowski said St. Jude Center is seeing an uptick now from COVID-19.
"We've had to look at space and not putting anyone at risk," Elinkowski said.
The center has 40 beds and nine rooms with a 20 person staff.
At one time men were not allowed in, but are now,
"We do serve (abused) men but it's a very small number of about 1%," Elinkowski said.
The majority who come to the center are economically disadvantaged, but some are not.
"We use the word survivor a lot," Elinkowski said.
There are two other, smaller shelters in Lake County, Haven House in Hammond and Rainbow-Ark Shelter in Gary.
St. Jude House is the only one in south Lake County.
"Everyday working at a family prevention and crisis center is like good and bad thing. You never know what's going to happen here. I do appreciate not everyday is the same," Elinkowski said.
