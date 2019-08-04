For Sam Terese, CEO of Alverno Laboratories, it’s not all about test tubes and reports.
Alverno Laboratories operates 34 hospital laboratories in Indiana and Illinois, providing clinical and anatomic pathology services to the hospitals, physicians’ offices and caregivers (senior care facilities) it serves.
Alverno partners with health care facilities “in the spirit of Christ’s healing ministry.”
“That has been part of my commitment in decades in health care," Terese said. "At Alverno we all deliver that same level of care. We call our lab people caregivers, too, because every time they touch a sample or a result they’re providing care to people, not just completing a test."
Alverno Laboratories prides itself on always seeking to improve quality diagnostic data and laboratory services, with the goal of advancing the health, wellness and continuity of care in the communities it serves.
Terese’s workday begins at 7 a.m. “At the office I take that first peek at e-mails, then grab a light breakfast, like yogurt. Sometime in the afternoon I take a break for a light lunch. Some days are back-to-back busy,” ending anywhere from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Some days, Terese said, he finds time to think about what to do next, and to interact with his many colleagues.
Terese started at Alverno in 2005 as vice president in charge of hospital operations and was named CEO in 2010. He stresses Alverno’s leadership in innovative partnerships. “We work with cutting edge technology and creative people,” he said.
People’s well-being is the focus.
“We’re a caring organization. That element is part of who we are, very mission-oriented, and a part of that is doing things in a way that represents our faith underpinnings. It underlies a purpose in what we do for caregivers and facilities through which we operate,” Terese said.
Alverno provides the delivery of quality diagnostic data, “So yes, we provide such results, but it’s also the people who provide the information that goes to influence the care of patients. It’s from a quality perspective, in the timeliness of the result and technologies used to get that result.”
Terese said his work as the organization's CEO is rewarding.
“When you get the opportunity to get a concept and take charge, it’s motivating to get people excited about what we do as an organization, and at some point get out of their way. You watch an entire team and the (company) culture do what you hoped it would do. We have all the bottom-line pressures, but we all enjoy working with our partner facilities. Seeing people get excited and bring a new program to life, that’s pretty cool.”
In such programs, facilities connecting with Alverno not only allow them access to leading innovations in laboratory medicine but also achieve cost savings to hospitals.
“We want to make a better experience for hospitals’ patients and physicians,” Terese said.
After work Terese is enthusiastically greeted by Bella, a 70-pound goldendoodle. “She’s a delightful dog. I’ve never seen a dog so happy all the time. No matter how your day has been, you walk in the door, and there she is, happy and wanting to play.”
Weekends offer Terese relaxation on the golf course, and he and his wife, Linda, like to travel.
”But there’s nothing more enjoyable than spending time with family," he said. "We have grown children and we love getting together with them.”
He adds wistfully that he’d like to “grab a camera again” to return to that hobby. And in spite of his demanding work schedule and time committed to family, he might just add that to his list of to-dos.