For Scott Clausing, general manager and partner at two LaPorte County auto dealers, success is measured by “how we move the needle.”
Dividing his time between the Big Automotive Group's Michigan City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and LaPorte Ford Lincoln, Clausing points to a team atmosphere.
“You see the car built and created, you see new people, you see the service,” Clausing said. “There’s one goal, one mindset. Putting the customer first.”
The result is selling more cars.
“More people come in for the service when you take care of people the right way,” Clausing said.
Clausing also points to the company tag line — “Experience the big difference.”
“We’re like the ‘anti-dealer,’ doing things different,” Clausing said. “First, we don’t do the typical things dealer do. We don’t first talk about credit applications or payment plans. We try to listen to the customer and find the perfect car for them.”
The Michigan City dealership has about 400 new and used cars on the lot; the LaPorte site has 200 vehicles available.
Clausing, whose professional background prior to auto sales was in accounting and business, wants to develop a family-oriented dealership. That means that if an employee’s child has a youth league game some afternoon, the company will try to find a replacement so the employee can be with his family.
“We want people to spend time with the family and friends,” Clausing said, noting that the dealerships are off all holidays. “We want people to enjoy their time off.”
He added, “When you work hard enough while here, there’s no reason you can’t enjoy the best things in life — family and friends.”
In addition to employees, Clausing takes care of the facilities. The Michigan City dealership moved to a new location in May 2017. A new interior of the LaPorte store has been completed, with exterior work to begin this year and completion slated for next spring.
The Michigan City site is airy but allows space for families, including an entertainment room for youngsters.
Jeeps and trucks are big sellers, Clausing reported, with Rams a big-ticket item. The target audience is aged 35 to 60, he said.
With two dealerships, Clausing, 39, married and a father, has learned to balance his own schedule, alternating his time at either store.
Looking at the auto industry in general, Clausing said the past eight years have been “pretty unprecedented” in a positive way. Despite the expected ups and downs of vehicle sales, Clausing said 17 million vehicles are sold annually in this country.
After the recession of 2008-2009 produced one of the worst periods in the auto business, Clausing said sales started rising in 2010.
“It’s cyclical and reflecting a strong economy,” Clausing said. “When construction and home buying are up, car sales follow.”
A Valparaiso resident, Clausing said the two dealerships are branching out to reach clients in Merrillville, South Bend and Valparaiso.
Clausing’s partner is Dave Taylor, who got Clausing hooked on the industry. It was 2005, and Clausing and wife Jamie were expecting their first child. Clausing began working at Taylor Chrysler Dodge in Bourbonnais, Illinois, with the option he could try the work and leave if he did not like it, or stay if he did.
“I absolutely loved it,” Clausing said. “Coming from an accounting and finance background, I used to work in a cubicle. Here, it was exciting and fun. I was outside, walking around, talking to people.”
Looking at the auto industry in general, Clausing said a current challenge is a lack of trained mechanics and technicians. He hopes trade schools will produce more “good, quality people to fix cars.”
On the positive side, he noted, the industry has been re-inventing itself in recent times.
“Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep have done a good job of rebuilding their product, Clausing said. “They’re making more, fresh stuff.”
Likewise, he said, Ford and Lincoln “have gone from their oldest product lines to the newest in some years, from body styles to technology.”
Closer to home, Clausing called community support the backbone of the company.
“We support a lot of sports teams,” Clausing said, noting that the auto dealer donates $100 every time Michigan City and LaPorte high school football teams score a touchdown. That money goes into the school athletics program.
In addition, the dealer, as a member of the Northern Illinois Auto Trade Association, raises money for numerous local charities.
“We want to help out groups in need,” Clausing said.